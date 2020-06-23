Senior Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei craftdrive

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

As Senior Backend Engineer (f/m/d) for craftdrive you are the backbone for seamless construction communication. If you are passionate about working in a start-up changing the communication of huge construction sites and strive to build state-of-the-art software for an unique sector in an agile and interdisciplinary team, craftdrive is the place for you!







These challenges are waiting for you

Build a product in a leading position with a powerful, close and extremely motivated team.

Work on an ecosystem between construction site and planning office that handles thousands of real-time requests from the field every day.

Enable our system to handle thousands of customers and allow faster data synchronisation

Automate processes on construction sites

Satisfy the highest demands of security specialists





Are you a match?

You strive to work in a dynamic company building things from scratch and value collaboration and self-directed work as much as we do

You know what it needs to run lean, powerful backends

You have 3+ years experience running scalable applications on production and know how to build a secure infrastructure

You are familiar with the technologies we use: Typescript, GraphQL, Serverless Architecture, Vue JS, AWS, Flutter

You love huge challenges and are not afraid to tap into new waters

You are a great team player and love feedback





That’s what you get at craftdrive

As one of the first backend developers, you are highly involved in all decision making processes

You will be part of the core team and will benefit greatly from the companies success through shares

Build no more non-sense features: Ongoing iterations with our users ensure that we build exactly what our users need

We also offer all the fun stuff: Modern equipment of your choice, flexible hours and regular team lunches, team events (we love sailing) and team nights out (we also love beer)

Does that sound like the perfect environment, where you can strive and learn? Amazing! Contact us via JOIN :)