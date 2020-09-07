CSO Chief Sales Officer (m/f/d) - SaaS solution for SME market bei Daypaio GmbH (ab Ende September umfirmiert auf Samdock GmbH)

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We are Samdock – a fast growing SaaS Startup based in Munich/Germany.

Samdock is dedicated to win a big horizontal market. We are targeting small and medium enterprises from 1 to 50 employees with the global TAM of dozens of thousands of organizations.

The industry is one of the fastest growing in the SaaS space and the market’s growth forecast is

5x within 5 years.

Samdock is a brandnew SaaS „all-in-one“ CRM solution to accelerate, automate and streamline B2B Sales-, Marketing- and Leadmanagement processes within small enterprises.

We are now actually moving from a successful open beta phase to our official market launch in Germany and the EU markets in early 2021.

With an outstanding product, a large adressable market and a dedicated team this is a unique opportunity for a CSO to build a high growth SaaS company and significantly increase the Samdock customer base and revenue.

This is a co-chair opportunity with the CEO, who has founded Samdock and built the product together with a great and well experienced team.





Key goals

Deliver hypergrowth by setting up and aligning the right sales channels, structures, processes, metrics and controls to scale the sales organization seamlessly

Achieve assigned sales targets by efficiently executing the go-to-market strategy

Create, enable and empower a powerful organisation to win new customers and keep them

You

You have several years of experience in building and managing B2B Sales in a high growth SaaS environment

You have an excellent understanding of the SME SaaS market

You are well-versed in all necessary digital acquisition channels to generate leads and close deals

You are fluent in English and ideally also in German

You know your way around adtech, attribution models, analytics, segmentation, automation etc

You are familiar with key growth concepts such as MRR, ARR, CAC, LTV, activation, retention, referrals, churn, etc, and know how to use these types of metrics to drive smart and efficient decision making

You think about growth in activities, systems and frameworks to connect the dots between marketing, product and revenue touchpoints

You have an intuitive understanding for how to market great SaaS software products within Germany, Europe and Global

You have a strong sense for brand and product

You have strong communication and persuasion skills, helping to create consensus about opportunities for user growth, whether the actual execution sits in the growth marketing team or elsewhere

You are a great people coach and team worker

You have the ability to switch between operational and strategic priorities and like to get your hands dirty to solve problems, big or small





Operational excellence

Deliver consistent and predictable sales results

Effectively communicate with the executive team to share accurate information and support for key decisions

Manage and constantly update the global sales forecast to provide high level of accuracy

Ensure that the right processes, structures and level of reporting are in place to scale the sales organization efficiently

Develop and implement needed controls and routines

Hold team members accountable for delivery of committed outcomes

Manage key growth metrics, generate insights from data and drive continuous improvement initiatives

Set up right priorities to maximize value of the efforts





Leasership and management

Effectively build and manage a team, enable the staff to deliver world-class results

Develop a high-performance culture focused on success, ownership, loyalty and growth

Build trust, coach and care for your team, with the goal to boost the performance and relationships

Prove insightful and timely feedback to address underperformance and aid in talent development

Effectively work with in-office and remote teams globally

Demonstrate „Getting Things Done“ approach





Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree is a preference

5 years of B2B SaaS industry (selling of business applications) sales experience required, at least 3 years in a senior leadership role (SVP/VP of Sales and higher)

Experience scaling a sales organization starting from ground with further 5-10x increase

Experience operating in complex, multi-channel, multi-language and multi-cultural environments

Experience in building and managing international teams (Europe and beyond) will be a preference

CRM and Marketing Automation experience is preferred

Strong leadership, people management and analytical skills

Work initially from our Munich/Germany office

Sounds good? Let us know why you're excited to work with Samdock. We look forward to hearing from you!

