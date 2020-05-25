Conversion Optimization Manager (m/f/d) bei DCI Digital Career Institute

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Conversion Optimization Manager (m/f/d)

DCI Digital Career Institute
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

We, at the Digital Career Institute gGmbH, all share one common goal. We want to offer the best possible training to young professionals who want to start a job in the booming digital industry. We have a highly qualified team of lecturers and management eager to make a sustainable contribution in the area of continuing education.

What started out as a small initiative to integrate fugitives into the IT industry, is now an established tech institute for everyone. Regardless of nationality or background, we want to support all people in starting a digital career - no previous knowledge required. Since our foundation in Berlin in 2016, we have grown constantly and today we are active all over Germany!

You can become a part of our success story and shape the digital future with us! We are looking forward to your application!

Who we are looking for

We are seeking an experienced Conversion Optimization Manager to join our marketing team. As a Conversion Optimization Manager at our company, you will be responsible for managing, testing and implementing conversion points in the marketing funnel.

Tasks

  • Manage and optimize key conversion rates in the entire marketing funnel
  • Manage, create and optimize ad copies,landing pages, website call-to-actions (CTAs), our questionnaire and lead-generating forms
  • A/B test and continually measure the performance of CTAs
  • Closely collaborate with our Performance Marketing team to constantly optimize each conversion path
  • Investigate and assess customer behavior across the funnel, identify 'pain points', develop test hypothesis and ensue insights that can be delivered from both winning and failed tests
  • Increase conversion rates and the number of qualified leads for our sales team
  • Be responsible for projects from creating tests, implementing and developing insight reports
  • Increase funnel marketing efficiencies and improve customer journey

Requirements

  • You have 2+ years of professional experience in conversion optimization, product management, growth marketing or other data-driven digital marketing field
  • You are highly collaborative and comfortable interacting across multiple business functions such as Creative, Product, Engineering, Analytics, Copywriting & Marketing
  • You have Bachelor of Science/Arts or equivalent working experience
  • You are proficient in A/B testing and in using web analytics tools (Google Analytics/360, Adobe Analytics, Hotjar, crazyegg),
  • You are proficient in using smart CTAs and smart form features to optimize for lifecycle stage and progressively profile our leads
  • Experience in lead generation (multi/deep funnel conversion settings) is a plus
  • You understand best practices for UI and UX for landing pages, applications, mobile, and desktop
  • You have strong project management skills
  • You have strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • You are a Critical-thinker and problem-solver
  • You have a high affinity for numbers and technical understanding
  • You are results-oriented, have a structured working method and strong communication skills
  • Fluent in German and English
  • Nice-to-have: Front End Development Skills (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Benefits

  • Intensive induction and regular feedback for the further development of our employees
  • A job with an important mission, because through education we offer people a perspective
  • You work with an international team in a start-up atmosphere and have the opportunity to contribute your ideas.
  • Of course there are many team events and a lot of fun waiting for you besides work
  • Free drinks, fresh fruit and other snacks are provided for your physical well-being
  • Discounts in the Urban Sports Club and Corporate Benefits

As a team we celebrate successes together and you can be a part of it. Shape the digital future with us! We are looking forward to your application!

https://digitalcareerinstitute.org/
