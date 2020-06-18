SEO Project Coordinator (m/f/d) - Online Comparison Websites bei De Causmaecker GmbH House of Consultants

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About you

Do you have experience in project management and in the management of international teams within rapidly growing organisations in a digital environment? Have you already successfully demonstrated your ability to implement projects successfully in a start-up / scale-up enterprise using employees with a technical background? And are you seeking a new challenge that involves a high level of responsibility and the associated scope for manoeuvre in an unconventional environment? If so, then we would like to know more about you.





About us

An internationally successful Affiliate Marketing enterprise awaits you. SEO and lead generation are part of our DNA. Our team is made up of the most creative and productive IT specialists within the sector. A young, highly motivated C-Board with remarkable technical skills manages the divisions through the use of flat hierarchies. As an agile enterprise, we benefit from short trajectories; our culture is characterised by loyalty and a sense of cohesiveness. Our common goal is to develop further exciting projects, to acquire and retain market-leading operators and to continue our dynamic successful history by expanding into major global markets.





Tasks

As SEO Project Coordinator, you will be responsible for successfully processing the joint projects. You will manage 25 SEO specialists from the off- and on-page team with full disciplinary responsibility, initiate and implement lean processes, ensure implementation of the quality standards and report to the Head of SEO, who will support the team with his outstanding technical expertise. You will consider a transparent communication style and the willingness to provide direct feedback as success factors. In the interests of attracting and retaining the most talented individuals and experts, you will be aware how to walk the fine line between necessary rules and possible freedoms.





Have we sparked your interest?

If so, please call our Consultant Claus Pels-Leusden. He is also available during the evening and at weekends on 0171 - 57 34 160. He will answer any initial questions you may have and advise you how to proceed. Alternatively, email him, quoting code CP9234.

To find out more, please call 069 6668212 between 8 am and 8 pm. Also an excellent opportunity for laterals and returners (m/f/d).

Successful and independent start-up with a workforce of 200 delegate – control – improve (OKR)

Based in Berlin.