Versatile pragmatic hacker (m/f/d) - frontend web development bei Drift Noise GmbH

Versatile pragmatic hacker (m/f/d) - frontend web development
Drift Noise GmbH
Bremen
50000 EUR bis 70000 EUR jährlich
plus profit share (eventually a co-founder is wanted)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020
We are
- Drift+Noise Polar Services
- A young and agile startup in Bremen, Germany
- A spin-off from the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research
- Supported by the European Space Agency Business Incubator Programme Northern Germany (ESA-BIC)
We do
- Support activities in polar regions
- Create map applications
- Utilize satellite images and weather data.
- Google for "SVALNAV" and watch the video to get an impression of the App your are going to develop with us
You are
- Experienced in primarily front-end technologies (in particular using JavaScript)
- Also adept in back-end technologies
- Interested in developing scientific software
You want to
- Build applications from the ground up: from concept and design to server installation to testing and deployment, and finally to user support and maintenance
- Join a flexible, small and international team and to shape a growing company which is 100% owned by its employees
- Create a well-designed map application for the Polar regions that displays satellite images and weather data and help people safely navigate in ice covered oceans
- Work in an environment where you can experiment and learn and quite literally do cool things
Must requirements
- JavaScript: jQuery and Modern JS
- Version control (e.g. Git)
- Confident in communicating in English
We use
- Python, Bash, Perl, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Django, Postgresql, MySQL
- PWAs and Service Workers, Indexed DB, Web Storage
- Mapping libraries such as OpenLayers
- Test, behaviour, and domain driven development
- GIS and scientific applications
- System administration on Linux and Windows
- Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana
- Continuous integration and deployment
We offer
- A “new-work” environment
- Active shaping of the company
- A decent salary and a competitive profit share
- A touch of space and polar adventures
How to apply
If this opportunity excites you and you feel your experience overlaps well with the qualities outlined above, then impress us with your cover letter, your previous work (on e.g. GitHub, GitLab or BitBucket) and your curriculum vitae. Applications should be addressed to Dr. Lasse Rabenstein.
Dr. Lasse Rabenstein
