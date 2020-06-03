Versatile pragmatic hacker (m/f/d) - frontend web development bei Drift Noise GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

We are

Drift+Noise Polar Services

A young and agile startup in Bremen, Germany

A spin-off from the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research

Supported by the European Space Agency Business Incubator Programme Northern Germany (ESA-BIC)





We do

Support activities in polar regions

Create map applications

Utilize satellite images and weather data.



Google for "SVALNAV" and watch the video to get an impression of the App your are going to develop with us

You are

Experienced in primarily front-end technologies (in particular using JavaScript)

Also adept in back-end technologies

Interested in developing scientific software





You want to

Build applications from the ground up: from concept and design to server installation to testing and deployment, and finally to user support and maintenance

Join a flexible, small and international team and to shape a growing company which is 100% owned by its employees

Create a well-designed map application for the Polar regions that displays satellite images and weather data and help people safely navigate in ice covered oceans

Work in an environment where you can experiment and learn and quite literally do cool things





Must requirements

JavaScript: jQuery and Modern JS

Version control (e.g. Git)

Confident in communicating in English





We use

Python, Bash, Perl, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Django, Postgresql, MySQL

PWAs and Service Workers, Indexed DB, Web Storage

Mapping libraries such as OpenLayers

Test, behaviour, and domain driven development

GIS and scientific applications

System administration on Linux and Windows

Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana

Continuous integration and deployment





We offer

A “new-work” environment

Active shaping of the company

A decent salary and a competitive profit share

A touch of space and polar adventures





How to apply

If this opportunity excites you and you feel your experience overlaps well with the qualities outlined above, then impress us with your cover letter, your previous work (on e.g. GitHub, GitLab or BitBucket) and your curriculum vitae. Applications should be addressed to Dr. Lasse Rabenstein.