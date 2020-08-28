Growth Product Lead (f/m/d) bei DrSmile

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

DrSmile is the largest clear aligner treatment provider in Europe, offering an invisible teeth straightening solution that is cheaper and more convenient than traditional treatments. Our fully digital workflow includes 3D scanning of patient teeth and 3D printing. At this moment we are quickly expanding our business to new products and new countries in EU. We see the opportunity to bring positive change to the dental market and to make everyone smile. Currently DrSmile offers its' innovative aligner treatment at more than 50 partner practices in several European markets, providing unique customer experience with digital solutions.





Tasks

The Role

Reporting to the Director of Product Management, this role will combine hands-on work, cross-functional leadership, and the opportunity to drive the vision and strategy of DrSmile’s consumer-facing digital touchpoints.

The Growth Product Lead will be laser-focused on minimizing our customer acquisition by optimizing conversion rates and developing new growth features that drive organic traffic. From improving core features to delivering brand new ideas, this role will have full ownership of and accountability for outcomes.

You will develop a product vision for our pre-sale digital customer journey and create new features and channels that drive user activation and organic traffic

You will take ownership of our existing system of web/mobile home, landing, and booking pages as well as the infrastructure services powering them (e.g. CMS, analytics, a/b testing)

You will optimize onsite conversion rates by identifying and removing barriers to value and friction along the customer journey

You will use your growth mindset and expertise to initiate and drive cross-functional projects that help us deliver an amazing customer experience all the way from the first touchpoint to the end of treatment and beyond

You will help define and develop a rigorous growth culture, using hypotheses, quantitative and qualitative measures that tie to company objectives and focus on learning and impact





Requirements

5+ years of experience in consumer-facing Product/Growth Management in an agile environment; D2C, consumer healthcare or lifestyle space is ideal

Proven track record of iteratively building consumer-facing products from MVP to “best-in-class” across all devices In-depth knowledge of conversion rate optimization (CRO) and statistical testing frameworks and tooling

You are a fierce advocate of the scientific method, never hesitating to challenge the status quo and then getting data to determine the truth.

Experience in SEO and using content features to drive organic traffic Understanding of online marketing strategies and metrics as well as consumer psychology

Proven ability to lead cross-functionally and deliver great user experiences on time in a highly collaborative environment





Benefits

Jackpot: after 3 years of service, a trip around the world awaits you with our Around-the-World ticket

Discount options for your personal Aligner therapy and other dental treatments, additional benefits for Family&Friends

Discount options from various partner companies (e.g. on sports offers, travel, car rentals, shopping etc.)

Healthy snacks and drinks, as well as discounts for your healthy lunch

Subsidy for your company pension scheme (bAV)

An attractive workplace in Berlin

Appreciation, flat hierarchies, joint growth and lively interaction Regular team events - we celebrate birthdays and successes together!

Big discounts for your Urban Sports Club membership

Broad, varied fields of activity with the option of taking on responsibility quickly

A lot of space for your ideas

Activities with an extremely steep learning curve in a highly motivated team





Show us who you are! Even if not all of our points apply to you, we would be happy if you could convince us with the right arguments that you are the ideal cast! Please send us your application with a detailed CV, current references, salary expectations and your possible starting date.

