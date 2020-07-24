Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei DrSmile

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

DrSmile is the largest clear aligner treatment provider in Europe, offering an invisible teeth straightening solution that is cheaper and more convenient than traditional treatments. Our fully digital workflow includes 3D scanning of patient teeth and 3D printing. At this moment we are quickly expanding our business to new products and new countries in the EU. We see the opportunity to bring positive change to the dental market and to make everyone smile. Currently DrSmile offers its innovative aligner treatment at more than 50 partner practices in several European markets, providing a unique customer experience with proprietary telemedical solutions.





Tasks

You will work closely with the management of DrSmile on strategically significant expansion projects in one of the following markets: France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland or Poland

You contribute your ideas when it comes to the development and implementation of new processes, products or services

You manage your own projects by setting objectives, engaging with other stakeholders and departments, and continuously analysing and presenting your results





Requirements

You have professional experience in consulting, investment banking, from start-ups or from being a founder yourself

You have a bachelor or master degree in business from a renowned university

You like to work strategically and you like to solve complex problems

You are a team player, think analytically and don’t shy back expressing your ideas and opinions out loud

You have the head of a strategist and the heart of an executor

You feel like taking on big responsibilities from day one

You have excellent analytical and communication skills and a "can-do attitude" and "hands-on mentality

You speak the language of the Expansion Country as well as English fluently. Good command of German or other languages are a plus





Benefits

Activities with an extremely steep learning curve in a highly motivated team

Broad, varied fields of activity with the option of taking on responsibility quickly

An attractive workplace in Berlin

Appreciation, flat hierarchies, joint growth and lively interaction

Regular team events - we celebrate birthdays and successes together!

Healthy snacks and drinks, as well as discounts for your healthy lunch

Subsidy for your company pension scheme (bAV)

Big discounts for your Urban Sports Club membership

Discount options for your personal Aligner therapy and other dental treatments, additional benefits for Family&Friends

Discount options from various partner companies (e.g. on sports offers, travel, car rentals, shopping etc.)

A lot of space for your ideas

Jackpot: after 3 years of service, a trip around the world awaits you with our Around-the-World ticket

Show us who you are! Even if not all of our points apply to you, we would be happy if you could convince us with the right arguments that you are the ideal cast!

Please send us your application with a detailed CV, current references, salary expectations and your possible starting date.

