Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei DrSmile

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Venture Development Manager (m/f/d)

DrSmile
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

DrSmile is the largest clear aligner treatment provider in Europe, offering an invisible teeth straightening solution that is cheaper and more convenient than traditional treatments. Our fully digital workflow includes 3D scanning of patient teeth and 3D printing. At this moment we are quickly expanding our business to new products and new countries in the EU. We see the opportunity to bring positive change to the dental market and to make everyone smile. Currently DrSmile offers its innovative aligner treatment at more than 50 partner practices in several European markets, providing a unique customer experience with proprietary telemedical solutions.

Tasks

  • You will work closely with the management of DrSmile on strategically significant expansion projects in one of the following markets: France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland or Poland
  • You contribute your ideas when it comes to the development and implementation of new processes, products or services
  • You manage your own projects by setting objectives, engaging with other stakeholders and departments, and continuously analysing and presenting your results

Requirements

  • You have professional experience in consulting, investment banking, from start-ups or from being a founder yourself
  • You have a bachelor or master degree in business from a renowned university
  • You like to work strategically and you like to solve complex problems
  • You are a team player, think analytically and don’t shy back expressing your ideas and opinions out loud
  • You have the head of a strategist and the heart of an executor
  • You feel like taking on big responsibilities from day one
  • You have excellent analytical and communication skills and a "can-do attitude" and "hands-on mentality
  • You speak the language of the Expansion Country as well as English fluently. Good command of German or other languages are a plus

Benefits

  • Activities with an extremely steep learning curve in a highly motivated team
  • Broad, varied fields of activity with the option of taking on responsibility quickly
  • An attractive workplace in Berlin
  • Appreciation, flat hierarchies, joint growth and lively interaction
  • Regular team events - we celebrate birthdays and successes together!
  • Healthy snacks and drinks, as well as discounts for your healthy lunch
  • Subsidy for your company pension scheme (bAV)
  • Big discounts for your Urban Sports Club membership
  • Discount options for your personal Aligner therapy and other dental treatments, additional benefits for Family&Friends
  • Discount options from various partner companies (e.g. on sports offers, travel, car rentals, shopping etc.)
  • A lot of space for your ideas
  • Jackpot: after 3 years of service, a trip around the world awaits you with our Around-the-World ticket

Show us who you are! Even if not all of our points apply to you, we would be happy if you could convince us with the right arguments that you are the ideal cast!

Please send us your application with a detailed CV, current references, salary expectations and your possible starting date.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://drsmile.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
DrSmile
Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei DrSmile
DrSmile
place

Berlin

Urban Jobs
People & Culture Manager / HR-Manager (m/f/d) bei Urban Jobs
Urban Jobs
place

Berlin

The Jodel Venture
Head of Growth (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture
The Jodel Venture
place

Berlin

Accountable
Intern (m/f/d) - German growth bei Accountable
Accountable
place

Berlin

Greator GmbH
Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Köln

Online bewerben