Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei DrSmile

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Venture Development Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
DrSmile is the largest clear aligner treatment provider in Europe, offering an invisible teeth straightening solution that is cheaper and more convenient than traditional treatments. Our fully digital workflow includes 3D scanning of patient teeth and 3D printing. At this moment we are quickly expanding our business to new products and new countries in the EU. We see the opportunity to bring positive change to the dental market and to make everyone smile. Currently DrSmile offers its innovative aligner treatment at more than 50 partner practices in several European markets, providing a unique customer experience with proprietary telemedical solutions.
Tasks
- You will work closely with the management of DrSmile on strategically significant expansion projects in one of the following markets: France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland or Poland
- You contribute your ideas when it comes to the development and implementation of new processes, products or services
- You manage your own projects by setting objectives, engaging with other stakeholders and departments, and continuously analysing and presenting your results
Requirements
- You have professional experience in consulting, investment banking, from start-ups or from being a founder yourself
- You have a bachelor or master degree in business from a renowned university
- You like to work strategically and you like to solve complex problems
- You are a team player, think analytically and don’t shy back expressing your ideas and opinions out loud
- You have the head of a strategist and the heart of an executor
- You feel like taking on big responsibilities from day one
- You have excellent analytical and communication skills and a "can-do attitude" and "hands-on mentality
- You speak the language of the Expansion Country as well as English fluently. Good command of German or other languages are a plus
Benefits
- Activities with an extremely steep learning curve in a highly motivated team
- Broad, varied fields of activity with the option of taking on responsibility quickly
- An attractive workplace in Berlin
- Appreciation, flat hierarchies, joint growth and lively interaction
- Regular team events - we celebrate birthdays and successes together!
- Healthy snacks and drinks, as well as discounts for your healthy lunch
- Subsidy for your company pension scheme (bAV)
- Big discounts for your Urban Sports Club membership
- Discount options for your personal Aligner therapy and other dental treatments, additional benefits for Family&Friends
- Discount options from various partner companies (e.g. on sports offers, travel, car rentals, shopping etc.)
- A lot of space for your ideas
- Jackpot: after 3 years of service, a trip around the world awaits you with our Around-the-World ticket
Show us who you are! Even if not all of our points apply to you, we would be happy if you could convince us with the right arguments that you are the ideal cast!
Please send us your application with a detailed CV, current references, salary expectations and your possible starting date.