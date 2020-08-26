General Legal Counsel / Head of Legal (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.





Aufgaben

Provide expert and strategic legal advice to management and other internal stakeholders

Draft and negotiate agreements regarding IT contracts, HR and/or VC contracts (Termsheets and Shareholder agreements) that minimize risks and maximize legal rights

Develop internal policies especially regarding data security and/or other legal compliance topics

Execute procedures for protecting or registering new trademarks and patents

Anticipate issues and estimate risks strategically

Faciliate and manage all communication with external legal parties

Keep abreast of legislative changes





Qualifikation

Min 3-5+ years of experience as a legal counsel in an international corporate legal department or as attorney in an international law firm

In either or both cases such experience was mainly in Germany and involved a variety of corporate, commercial, transactional and competition work.

Excellent in German and fluent in Business English

Ability to build strong relationships with all stakeholders involved

Strong presentation and negotiation skills

A natural networker, confident and friendly

A brilliant multitasker; highly productive





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Best,

e-bot7