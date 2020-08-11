Head of Operations (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.





Tasks

You’ll be leading the processes in one or more business units (e.g. Sales, Marketing, Finance) to optimise its systems and processes along the value chain (for instance: optimise inbound funnel, increasing user or revenue conversion rates, whilst lowering marketing spend or implementing new Salesforce features to optimizes sales operations)

Maximise the productivity of several business units through the implementation and maintenance of new / existing tools

Forecast, measure, and report the results of various projects

Build a team of A players who strive for excellence

Mentor and motivate teams to achieve productivity and engagement





Requirements

3-5+ years of professional experience in various Business roles with some technical expertise and start-up experience

Min. Master’s degree in Marketing, Tech, Sales or relevant field

Excellent in German and fluent in Business English

Experience with Salesforce is mandatory

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

A natural networker, confident and friendly

A brilliant multitasker; highly productive





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Best,

e-bot7