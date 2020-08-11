Head of Sales EMEA (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Head of Sales EMEA (m/f/d)

e-bot7 GmbH
München
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in ohne Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. The word “Impossible” doesn’t exist for us. We like new challenges, open-mindedness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us!

We are one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, providing our services to the world’s most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we are working closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team in building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative Solution, Best InsurTech and many more.

Tasks

  • Lead the sales process from first meetings through close and be able to manage a team
  • Strategically think of new ways to acquire customers and always try to optimize the process
  • Develop and manage a healthy pipeline of qualified opportunities
  • Keep all customer information, notes, and documents up-to-date in relevant systems and provide accurate and timely report

Requirements

  • 3-5+ years experience in start-ups and/or sales-related field
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers
  • Strong presentation and negotiation skills
  • A natural networker, confident and friendly
  • A brilliant multitasker and highly productive
  • Work independently, be able to prioritize, focus and take initiative

Benefits

  • Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz
  • A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)
  • Free gym membership
  • Free German language courses
  • Weekly yoga sessions in the office
  • Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration
  • A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Best,

e-bot7

https://e-bot7.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
