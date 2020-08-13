Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.

As a Performance Marketing Manager at e-bot7, you will be directly responsible for overseeing demand generation and marketing efforts across all digital channels. You will define the first impression of users and how they perceive e-bot7. You will have the responsibility to drive user growth and build one of the leading AI brands.





Tasks

Generate demand: Aggressively grow the number of acquired leads via all available marketing channels (among them Google, LinkedIn, Facebook and native), while ensuring we meet our KPIs.

Track and improve efficiency: Develop a state-of-the-art Marketing KPI framework and use it to track and optimize performance. Make sure we meet our customer acquisition targets and stay as efficient as possible.

Experiment to fuel our growth: Continuously experiment and try out new channels to address underserved user groups, drive user growth and retention.

Build the next AI brand: Develop e-bot7's brand identity and communication to build the most trusted and well-known brand in AI.

Find product-channel fit and steer marketing budget: Engage with and challenge senior management on marketing and brand strategy with your insights. Define the next channel for e-bot7 and steer the marketing budget.





Requirements

2-5 years of professional experience in brand-guided performance marketing, ideally in B2B/SaaS environments.

Go-Getter Mentality. Driven and passionate about performance marketing and strong desire to excel.

In-depth experience creating and managing B2B marketing plans, including a heavy emphasis on lead acquisition via digital channels (explicitly Google & LinkedIn).

Strong experience in customer segmentation, competitive analysis and cohort analysis.

Track-record in experimenting continuously with new strategies, channels and frameworks.

Top performer with an ability to execute targeted actions in a timely, goal-oriented manner.

Highly analytical and comfortable around numbers.

Meticulous attention to detail and joy in precise working.

Proactive mindset with an ability to think outside the box and enrich the team with new, creative ideas.

Strong solution finding abilities with new, creative approaches on how to overcome challenges.

Ideally, experience managing large marketing budgets across several channels.

Genuine interest in and curiosity about AI, Customer Communication and Service





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym memberships

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Best,

e-bot7