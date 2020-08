Senior Account Executive DACH (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.





Lead the sales process in the DACH region from first meetings through close

Be able to acquire customers and always try to optimize the process

Develop and manage a healthy pipeline of qualified opportunities

Keep all customer information, notes, and documents up-to-date in relevant systems and provide accurate and timely report





3-5+ years of sales and/or start-up experience

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers

Strong presentation and negotiation skills

A natural networker, confident and friendly

A brilliant multitasker and highly productive

Work independently, be able to prioritize, focus and take initiative

Excellent in German and English





Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership with Body & Soul

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

