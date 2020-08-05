Vice President of Engineering (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

As Vice President of Engineering, you will report to the CTO and be responsible for the success and advancement of the technological organization inside e-bot7. You will lead teams spanning a wide range of expertise including Data Science, Machine Learning, Domain-Specific Languages, Front End, Back End, Infrastructure, and Integrations. This role is instrumental in scaling up our tech department and facilitating the culture and processes to ensure agile product development and fast flow of work throughout the company.

Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. The word “Impossible” doesn’t exist for us. We like new challenges, open-mindedness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us!

We are one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, providing our services to the world’s most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we are working closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team in building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative Solution, Best InsurTech and many more.





Tasks

Oversee tech teams and their projects from a technological point of view

Guide software architectural and general technical decisions

Optimize development processes through DevOps and agile principles

Introduce best engineering practices across teams

Raise and maintain quality standards for development

Facilitate knowledge sharing among tech teams

Oversee hiring and interview process of technical roles

Facilitate growth and career development of engineers

Formulate and prioritize technical roadmap in collaboration with product owners and founders





Requirements

Experience as VP/Head of Engineering or similar senior-level position at a technology company

Experience scaling teams of more than 30 developers

Extensive experience with cloud technologies and web based applications

Hands-on experience in different areas of software development

Extensive knowledge and experience with DevOps and agile principles

Excellent leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Proficiency in strategic thinking and data driven decision making

BSc/MSc in Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, or other relevant field

Near-native proficiency in written and spoken English





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership (Urban sports club)

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

