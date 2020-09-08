VP of Customer Success (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.





Tasks

Drive Customer Success outcomes (increase renewal rates, prevent and decrease churn, expand revenues through up-sells and cross-sells)

Define and optimize customer lifecycle (segment customers, define and optimize customer journey, automate and standardize interactions)

Measure effectiveness of Customer Success (define and track KPIs, automate reporting)

Lead world-class Customer Success team (attract and recruit A players, optimize onboarding, build and track effective team measures)





Requirements

Min 5+ years experience in start-ups or scale-ups leading customer-facing departments

Top MSc or BSc degree of business-related studies

Excellent in both German and Business English, French is a plus

Analytics-driven problem solver

Strong empathy for customers and team members & passion for revenue and growth

Very precise and structured working approach

Desire for continuous learning and improvement

Ability to influence through persuasion, negotiation, and consensus building





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Best,

e-bot7