VP of Sales (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

VP of Sales (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Direktor/in (Bereichsleiter, VP, SVP etc.)
Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. The word “Impossible” doesn’t exist for us. We like new challenges, open-mindedness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us!
We are one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, providing our services to the world’s most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we are working closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team in building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.
Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative Solution, Best InsurTech and many more.
Tasks
- Steer the entire sales cycle from acquisition to contract signing alone as well as together with the team
- Develop plans and strategies for developing new business and achieving the company’s sales goals
- You are mainly responsible for all sales-related metrics and growth as well as the whole reporting structure around it
- Create a culture of success, retain great people and attract the best sales people on the market
- Define and oversee sales staff compensation and incentive programs that motivate the sales team to achieve their sales targets
Requirements
- 3-5+ years of professional experience in Sales, Business Development or relevant field
- Experience in a start-up or scale-up is a must
- Excellent in German and English
- Proven experience in business relationships and developing strategic plans
- Confident in professional presentation and able to negotiate deals effectively
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Benefits
- Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz
- A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)
- Free gym membership with Body & Soul
- Free German language courses
- Weekly yoga sessions in the office
- Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration
- A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Best,
e-bot7