Lead Online Marketeer (m/f/d) - Design, Content and SEO skills bei elmatrix

Lead Online Marketeer (m/f/d) - Design, Content and SEO skills

elmatrix
Munich
45000 EUR  bis 65000 EUR jährlich
KPI Bonus
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

This job and its company are different!

Who we are

elmatrix is a young company that is already becoming a worldwide leader for medical technology and textile sensors. Our goal is to integrate textile sensor technology in everyones daily life. From medical products that offer a relief for the healthcare system to industrial products that enable smart factories to sports products that enable a healthy lifestyle, our products already create a massive impact. We are growing fast and just reached profitability.

We are located in Munich, Germany and serve customers all over the world. We are a small startup that is looking for bright and talented team members. We are an international team of 30 people taking good care of our company culture and teamspirit.

About the jobs

As online marketeer & designer you will:

  • Manage interface between marketing and design
  • Create strategy and also content
  • Lead and optimise the online marketing strategy
  • Lead design and optimise the website (hands on)
    • SEO skills required
    • HTML/CSS and Wordpress know-how required
  • Create, design and optimise content (visuals and text) for digital (and print)
  • Design, optimise CI and support trade show appearance
  • Support and feedback UI/UX design for our software teams

What you will need to bring along

We are looking for a talented, hands-on online marketing head, who can lead and build our online marketing strategy The daily work includes working with design software, website tools like Wordpress, photo equipment and constant training in state of the art online marketing techniques.

What we offer

We offer a competitive salary for a full-time job but most of all a super cool and smart team. Your workplace will be in the center of Munich only a few stops from Marienplatz or Ostbahnhof. Your team and co-workers are young, energetic and international team players. You will have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and endless technical and management know-how.

Please send your application and CV to our mail address.



Bene Seitz
0894177670
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
