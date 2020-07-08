CTO Chief Technology Officer (m/w/d) bei emporix

- JOB_TITLE
CTO Chief Technology Officer (m/w/d)
emporix
Stuttgart
- Vollzeit
- Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020
About us
For the further development of our headless commerce platform we are looking for a designated Chief Technology Officer full-time with a generic view across the boundaries between software development and market dynamics, the ability to understand and define software development on a strategic level and the will and self-conception to implement the development goals in the development teams with "end-to-end" responsibility in a goal-oriented and successful way.
We are looking for experience with a start-up mentality and offer the chance to join and act as a co-founder.
Tasks
- End-to-end responsibility from IT strategy and product roadmap to backlog management and development in the Scrum teams to operations and support
- Lead our developer teams with currently about 20 developers
- Manage and coordinate the strong growth in R&D, recruit and develop employees
- Control the collaboration between developers, architects and product managers
- Channel the requirements of the market, customers and development
- Understand our solution in detail and actively support in pre-sales
- Actively participate in complex sales deals and customer projects
- Ensure and measure the availability and performance of the APIs of our high-performance microservices
- Observe the positioning of our software on the market, optimise market opportunities and permanently improve feedback from existing customers
- Develop and implement the technology strategy and vision of our software, detect and implement new technology trends
- As a member of the C-level, you help determine the strategic development of the company and are involved in the planning and coordination with investors
- You are the role model and live our company values like agility, enthusiasm for technological perfection, clarity in communication and in the way we build solutions, empowerment and ownership as well as solution orientation and reliability
Qualification
- You have a degree in industrial engineering, IT, mathematics or physics, technical business administration or a comparable course of study
- You have already proven your mastery of software development and operations in the SaaS world
- You have experience in dealing with relevant concepts like DevOps and Scrum
- You are familiar with the Cloud with Docker, Kubernetes, headless commerce, microservices and APIs
- You have experience with business systems in the environment of e-commerce, PIM, CMS, ERP
- You speak business fluent German and English
Mindset
- You are decisive and can always motivate yourself
- You are a first-class team player and can work very independently
- You think strategically and can help yourself
- You understand the language of both the developers and the sales people.
- You find solutions
Our working environment
- Very high degree of personal responsibility and autonomy
- Growth culture with great development opportunities and attractive ESOP
- International culture with open colleagues from all over the world
- Office with beautiful view in the centre of Stuttgart in combination with home office
- Mac, iPhone, fruit, coffee, soft drinks
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Eberhardt Weber
