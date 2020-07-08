CTO Chief Technology Officer (m/w/d) bei emporix

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

For the further development of our headless commerce platform we are looking for a designated Chief Technology Officer full-time with a generic view across the boundaries between software development and market dynamics, the ability to understand and define software development on a strategic level and the will and self-conception to implement the development goals in the development teams with "end-to-end" responsibility in a goal-oriented and successful way.

We are looking for experience with a start-up mentality and offer the chance to join and act as a co-founder.





Tasks

End-to-end responsibility from IT strategy and product roadmap to backlog management and development in the Scrum teams to operations and support

Lead our developer teams with currently about 20 developers

Manage and coordinate the strong growth in R&D, recruit and develop employees

Control the collaboration between developers, architects and product managers

Channel the requirements of the market, customers and development

Understand our solution in detail and actively support in pre-sales

Actively participate in complex sales deals and customer projects

Ensure and measure the availability and performance of the APIs of our high-performance microservices

Observe the positioning of our software on the market, optimise market opportunities and permanently improve feedback from existing customers

Develop and implement the technology strategy and vision of our software, detect and implement new technology trends

As a member of the C-level, you help determine the strategic development of the company and are involved in the planning and coordination with investors

You are the role model and live our company values like agility, enthusiasm for technological perfection, clarity in communication and in the way we build solutions, empowerment and ownership as well as solution orientation and reliability





Qualification

You have a degree in industrial engineering, IT, mathematics or physics, technical business administration or a comparable course of study

You have already proven your mastery of software development and operations in the SaaS world

You have experience in dealing with relevant concepts like DevOps and Scrum

You are familiar with the Cloud with Docker, Kubernetes, headless commerce, microservices and APIs

You have experience with business systems in the environment of e-commerce, PIM, CMS, ERP

You speak business fluent German and English





Mindset

You are decisive and can always motivate yourself

You are a first-class team player and can work very independently

You think strategically and can help yourself

You understand the language of both the developers and the sales people.

You find solutions





Our working environment