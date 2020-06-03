Dev Ops Engineer (m/f/d) bei Enpal GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Enpal is on a mission to be the greatest Green Energy company in Germany, taking solar energy to the next level.





Tasks

You will be responsible for the end-to-end development of new features within the DevOps Team, such as Sales Automation / Marketing Automation / Field Intelligence / Enpal Energy Product

You will work on the respective application design, development of the microservices and support of Azure related projects, while demonstrating progressive leadership in the full life cycle of the software development environment.

You will be responsible for ensuring that the system accurately meets the defined expectations of the business unit, ensuring that proper testing is implemented, and performance requirements are closely monitored by working with the development teams.





Requirements

Experience & Education

Degree in computer science or other domain-related disciplines

3+ years of experience with one of the following cloud computing platforms: Microsoft Azure Amazon AWS, OpenStack

Proficient in one of the following programming languages: C#, Java, JavaScript, Golang

Deep understanding of cloud technologies microservices, graph-ql, serverless, and cloud-native

DevOps Tools: Azure DevOps, Gitlab, Docker, ansible, packer, terraform, chef, puppet

Deep technological understanding of relational databases, NoSQL databases, graph databases, distributed machine learning frameworks, and distributed cluster-computing frameworks

Good understanding of Edge IOT Frameworks (Microservices, MQTT, IPv6, etc.),

Ability and willingness to solve challenging engineer problems and learn new domains

Excellent interpersonal skills, team-work spirit, and independent working capability

Beneficial: knowledge in a mobile framework such as Flutter, React . native or Xamarin



On the job specific Skills

Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong background in Microservices architecture style as well as Service Oriented Architecture design patterns

Experience in MSFT Azure Cloud with end to end implementation experience

Integrate Microservices into Apps, Portals and Backend Application including between different business systems as well as working with Azure integration tools

Experience in MSFT Service Fabric and other Azure Services is a plus

Know how in applying Amazon AWS S3 infrastructure

Strong practical knowledge of agile working frameworks is mandatory.





