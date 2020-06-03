Dev Ops Engineer (m/f/d) bei Enpal GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Dev Ops Engineer (m/f/d)
Enpal GmbH
Berlin
Vollzeit
Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020
Enpal is on a mission to be the greatest Green Energy company in Germany, taking solar energy to the next level.
Tasks
- You will be responsible for the end-to-end development of new features within the DevOps Team, such as Sales Automation / Marketing Automation / Field Intelligence / Enpal Energy Product
- You will work on the respective application design, development of the microservices and support of Azure related projects, while demonstrating progressive leadership in the full life cycle of the software development environment.
- You will be responsible for ensuring that the system accurately meets the defined expectations of the business unit, ensuring that proper testing is implemented, and performance requirements are closely monitored by working with the development teams.
Requirements
Experience & Education
- Degree in computer science or other domain-related disciplines
- 3+ years of experience with one of the following cloud computing platforms: Microsoft Azure Amazon AWS, OpenStack
- Proficient in one of the following programming languages: C#, Java, JavaScript, Golang
- Deep understanding of cloud technologies microservices, graph-ql, serverless, and cloud-native
- DevOps Tools: Azure DevOps, Gitlab, Docker, ansible, packer, terraform, chef, puppet
- Deep technological understanding of relational databases, NoSQL databases, graph databases, distributed machine learning frameworks, and distributed cluster-computing frameworks
- Good understanding of Edge IOT Frameworks (Microservices, MQTT, IPv6, etc.),
- Ability and willingness to solve challenging engineer problems and learn new domains
- Excellent interpersonal skills, team-work spirit, and independent working capability
- Beneficial: knowledge in a mobile framework such as Flutter, React . native or Xamarin
On the job specific Skills
- Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong background in Microservices architecture style as well as Service Oriented Architecture design patterns
- Experience in MSFT Azure Cloud with end to end implementation experience
- Integrate Microservices into Apps, Portals and Backend Application including between different business systems as well as working with Azure integration tools
- Experience in MSFT Service Fabric and other Azure Services is a plus
- Know how in applying Amazon AWS S3 infrastructure
- Strong practical knowledge of agile working frameworks is mandatory.
Benefits
- The chance to be part of a fast-growing and future-oriented startup: we are one of the biggest players in the solar business.
- Help to make the world a bit better: we are all about green energy.
- Direct impact on our corporate success and exciting career opportunities: leave your footprint.
- Close cooperation with the management team while shaping Enpal’s tech DNA: you will be part of our first Tech Team.
- Work with the best in the industry and grow with us: there’s plenty of room for your ideas.
- A great work environment in our Berlin office, or focused work from home- you decide.
