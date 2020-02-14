E-Commerce Manager - Onsite (m/f/d) bei Eurowings Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Why only watch when you can be part of it? Europe’s smartest travel platform does not develop by itself. In order to achieve our high ambitious goals, we are looking for clever minds, trouble-shooters, implementers and communication talents. With more than 40 million annual customers worldwide, Eurowings is one of the leading airlines in the European market. Eurowings Digital is a subsidiary of Eurowings Aviation and transforms the Eurowings brand from an airline to a holistic, digital travel companion for the entire travel chain.

You share our passion for the world of travel and want to be part of a driven and high performing team? Apply now as Onsite Campaign Manager (f/m/diverse) and help Eurowings Digital to become Europe`s smartest travel platform. In this role, you will be responsible for the optimization of all relevant Eurowings web platforms and guarantee that our customers can find their desired content easily. Here is what you will do in detail:





Tasks

Think and act like a Eurowings customer and make sure that the conversion rate of Eurowings’ Online Sales Channels is constantly optimized and improved. Hereby you always have an eye on the strategic development of Eurowings' Onsite Campaign Management.

With your ability to adjust to an ever-changing environment, you make sure that all Eurowings Onsite Marketing Campaigns are planned, executed, analyzed, and – if needed – redefined in the best way possible.

The creation and analysis of reports to improve the performance of our Onsite Marketing Campaigns come naturally to you.

Your outstanding communication skills, as well as your self-confidence, will help you to steer other internal stakeholders like Revenu Management or Marketing.

Use your eagle eye to monitor the traffic flow and usage of all Eurowings sites.

Show your analytical superpower and be responsible for the creation, analysis, and optimization of conversion funnels.

Be a pioneer and act like an entrepreneur at the same time. Set out the onsite strategy of Eurowings to boost our travel brand to the next level.

Put yourself in the shoes of our customers and make sure that Eurowings delivers a high-quality onsite customer experience with a focus on performance marketing.





