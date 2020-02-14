SEA/SEM Manager (f/m/d) bei Eurowings Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Why only watch when you can be part of it? Europe’s smartest travel platform does not develop by itself. In order to achieve our high ambitious goals, we are looking for clever minds, trouble-shooters, implementers and communication talents. With more than 40 million annual customers worldwide, Eurowings is one of the leading airlines in the European market. Eurowings Digital is a subsidiary of Eurowings Aviation and transforms the Eurowings brand from an airline to a holistic, digital travel companion for the entire travel chain.

You share our passion for the world of travel and want to be part of a driven and high performing team? Apply now as SEA/SEM Manager (f/m/diverse) and be responsible for all SEA related activities at Eurowings. Here is what you will do in detail:





Tasks

You will be responsible for the performance of our SEA campaigns. This will also involve the proper planning, execution, and optimization of them. It is your turn to make the most out of our SEA campaigns!

The management of tightly defined CAC and volume targets, with daily, weekly, and monthly reporting against KPIs, will be also your responsibility. Therefore, you will own key marketing reports around conversion rates as well as the campaign performance.

With your analytical mindset, you will manage the performance marketing P&L and optimize the daily media spend using your critical eagle eye.

Work closely with product, data science, and analytics teams to discover test data-driven ways to optimize performance.

SEA is constantly evolving, just like you! You always keep yourself and your team up to date with the latest requirements and trends of the SEA world.





Profile