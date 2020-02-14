SEA/SEM Manager (m/f/d) bei Eurowings Digital GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
SEA/SEM Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Why only watch when you can be part of it? Europe’s smartest travel platform does not develop by itself. In order to achieve our high ambitious goals, we are looking for clever minds, trouble-shooters, implementers and communication talents. With more than 40 million annual customers worldwide, Eurowings is one of the leading airlines in the European market. Eurowings Digital is a subsidiary of Eurowings Aviation and transforms the Eurowings brand from an airline to a holistic, digital travel companion for the entire travel chain.
You share our passion for the world of travel and want to be part of a driven and high performing team? Apply now as SEA/SEM Manager (f/m/diverse) and be responsible for all SEA related activities at Eurowings. Here is what you will do in detail:
Tasks
- You will be responsible for the performance of our SEA campaigns. This will also involve the proper planning, execution, and optimization of them. It is your turn to make the most out of our SEA campaigns!
- The management of tightly defined CAC and volume targets, with daily, weekly, and monthly reporting against KPIs, will be also your responsibility. Therefore, you will own key marketing reports around conversion rates as well as the campaign performance.
- With your analytical mindset, you will manage the performance marketing P&L and optimize the daily media spend using your critical eagle eye.
- Work closely with product, data science, and analytics teams to discover test data-driven ways to optimize performance.
- SEA is constantly evolving, just like you! You always keep yourself and your team up to date with the latest requirements and trends of the SEA world.
Profile
- You possess very profound knowledge and relevant work experience (at least 3-5 years) in the area of SEA Marketing. You are really an expert in this field so that someone can trust you blindly.
- You are “fluent” in digital advertising and are an expert in bidding tools such as SA360.
- You ideally worked in both an agency setting and a company environment.
- You have excellent communication skills in both German and English, collaborate effectively at various levels of the organization as well as with external agencies
- Strong quantitative skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and an analytical mindset are your superpowers. Additionally, you are a result-oriented strategic thinker with a can-do and hands-on approach.
- Excel and related analysis are our best friends.
- You can show an established track record of analyzing marketing metrics and translating them into actionable insights.
- You are a great team player with the ability to excel in an agile, collaborative, ambiguous environment.
- You can more than SEA? Great! Experience in Programmatic Advertising is a huge plus. This includes the following: Website-tagging (floodlight tags for audiences), SQL, DMP Audience Management, DSP (Trade Desk, Flashtalking, etc.), attribution modeling, and data analysis tools (Omniture).