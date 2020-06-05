Head of (digital) Communications & Creative (m/f/d) bei Falling Walls Foundation gGmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

We are currently looking for a highly self-motivated digital content creator and communicator whose creative flair, fresh ideas and international mindset will be instrumental for our digitalisation project in 2020:

Head of (digital) Communications & Creative (f/m/x) full-time (40h/week) in Berlin

The Falling Walls Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation based in Berlin. Drawing on the historical event of the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989, the focus of our work revolves around the key question: “Which are the next walls to fall in science and society?”

We create conferences, events and platforms for exchange on future breakthroughs in science and new tendencies in society, and connect forward-thinking people from science, business, policy and culture to tackle the most pressing global challenges.

This year, we want to overcome the limitations of a traditional conference through innovative, open and engaging digital formats (Never waste a crisis!). We will shift from a series of meetings and one conference with a limited number of speakers and topics to a global showcase that gathers, celebrates and discusses a much broader set of breakthroughs in science and society – The Falling Walls Breakthroughs of the Year.

We will share thrilling research for a few minutes per day over several weeks, with a global digital meeting on 9 November.





For these purposes, you will hold the following responsibilities

develop, implement and evaluate our overall communications strategy

manage the development of electronic communications, including the Foundation’s digital content platform, newsletter and other digital communications, as well as curating content, conducting target-group-specific campaigns and increasing audience engagement on the Foundation’s social media channels

create corresponding long-term, digital publishing structures

create brand, marketing and public relations strategies for the Foundation

serve as primary liaison to the media

proactively cultivate and manage media relationships to ensure coverage of issues of strategic importance to the Foundation

manage and oversee digital agencies and service providers





We are looking for an individual with strong communication skills and the following qualifications

digital affinity

well versed in innovative digitalisation processes

university degree

minimum 3 years of communications/creative/digital agency background

proactive, independent and goal-oriented working style

experience building audiences either on- or offline

strong writer, editor and proof-reader with the ability to identify and generate creative story ideas (in English and German)

team leadership experience

knowledge of CRM and CMS modules

plus: working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite





Benefits

A highly creative and international environment characterized by great colleagues and a lively team spirit

Plenty of room for the implementation of your own ideas

An office in the centre of Berlin

30 days holiday per year and family-friendly working hours

Minimum 1 day home office per week





If you are interested, please send your application in English or German via e-mail including

motivational letter and your CV

your salary expectations

your earliest starting date

references and related written / visual samples to showcase your experience to date

When submitting your application please mention: Comms Head__Your Name in the subject line.