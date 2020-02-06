Key Account Manager / Business Development (m/f/d) - DACH - Travel Industry bei fromAtoB by Pinion Digital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Welcome to the world of travel enthusiasts and tech nerds who are currently looking for a new Key Account Manager / Business Developer - DACH (m/f/d) to join their team.







Your benefits

30 days’ vacation (PTO)

20 % travel discount on fromAtoB bookings within Europe

Personal Development Budget

Bi-weekly product updates with the whole company

Flexible working hours

Modern Tech Stack

Snacks and drinks

Centrally located office in Berlin Mitte

Our multicultural team from all around the world

Our office dog







Your tasks

Build new, expand existing and maintain your relationships with key providers and partners for the DACH region.

Elaborate on further international cooperation and collaborate regarding our internationalization.

Plan and conduct successful on-site visits and meetup opportunities (e.g. conferences) with potential partners (around 2 days per month).

Take the lead in contract negotiations and get us and our users the best deals.

Ensure that the key partnerships are aligned with the overall business objectives (i.e. department goals, budgets, KPIs).

Develop commercial strategies in new product-lines and emerging markets with the Business Development Team and the CEO.







Your profile

3+ years experience in Business Development or Sales roles in the travel / mobility industry.

Ideally experience handling key accounts which are defined as monopolies in their area.

Fluency in German and English. Any other European language is a huge plus.

Excellent prospecting and relationship-building skills.

Proven track record of business negotiations with providers and partners.

Excellent project management skills, esp. time management and prioritization.

Strong Powerpoint and Excel skills.







Who we are

We are fromAtoB – a 80+ people company who believes that your travel should be easy to plan and seamless. At fromAtoB we help you create your personal travel loop, one specific to your unique wants and wishes. Eco travel? Definitely. Fastest method? Check. Get there as cheap as possible? Hell yes.

Our team integrates and analyzes thousands of routes across Europe, combines multiple transportation and their fares and implements smart algorithms to find your ideal way from A to B as fast as possible. Whether that be by train, plane, bus, car-share or a combination of these methods – we want you to be able to travel your way!a