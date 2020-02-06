CMO/Geschäftsleitung (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Who are you

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by those similar to you in this regard(them).

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.







What you'll do

Be a Leader – As a respected member of the management board (Geschäftsleitung) you report directly to our CEO and Owner. You are a passionate leader who knows how to leverage on diverse teams and cultures. You bring demonstrated abilities to lead and inspire our biggest A-Player department (25+ people and growing, consisting of the following teams: traffic, product-marketing, Social&PR, Design and Copywriting). You have long time experience in building best performing marketing teams and know how to develop A-Players even further. You will constantly look to make the marketing department more efficient and grow an international team.

Be our Don Draper - You combine creative strategies with sound business models by being a genius at planning and coordinating. Creativity fuels your mind and there is no thinking out of the box, as the box does not exist for you. You already demonstrated your knowledge in creating and raising a brand which is internationally loved by millions. Your input and ideas are the tip on the scale to guarantee the success of our app content, our new international brand strategy and the future of GEDANKENtanken. We already are developing an international brand, you will be responsible to bring it to life.

Be KPI driven – You already show proven track records in scalable advertisement and you are a native at google (PPC, Adwords, Programatics, Display, SEO) and facebook (creative content and paid social) advertising and make those campaigns successful. You love to work together with our BI department. You know how to grow a platform and use cross tracking tools. Utilizing marketing analytics to drive your results is just one measurement for you to make the success more visible. You love to improve cost of customer acquisition and understand the customer lifetime value of new business models. You are a guru of evaluating analytics and marketing automations, therefore your 7 figure budget marketing campagnes get astounding results.

Be a social creator – You made products and services successful by creating scalable sales funnels. You demonstrated the power of content marketing and grow a community by leveraging omni channel strategies. Making an impact to our customer and creating the amazing is what you do best. You know have to scale reach with the right content in YouTube, FB, Insta, Podcasts and new channels like TikTok.

Be Global – You think big. We are already the market leader in germany but with your international experience and knowledge of internationalization we will capture global markets together and make GEDANKENtanken to the number one brand for personal development in the world. Your evidence based strategic ideas and message for our brand will have a measurable impact on the revenue and will resonate with our target demographics.

If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that has happened to the both of us.