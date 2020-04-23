Head of Customer Happiness and Customer Relationship Management (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.





What you'll do

Strong Coach and Leader - You will lead the Customer Happiness Team (inbound/outbound/projects) as well as the Customer Relationship Team (premium customer care) and convince with a cooperative and inspiring leadership style. You have already been able to demonstrate your excellent leadership skills in previous positions. It is your motivation to support your employees in their personal and professional development.

Outstanding Service - You understand the needs of our clients and know what strategies and metrics you are targeting to turn our clients into fans and promoters. You successfully work out the customer journey for our products.

Innovative Visionary - You are constantly working on the future-oriented development of the Customer Happiness department, work out Customer Happiness strategies, present them within the company and implement them successfully.

Driven by continuous improvement - Through qualitatively excellent feedback from your team & our customers, you help us to continuously improve our products and processes and the resulting NPS. You are also a responsible person for creating, sending and evaluating surveys.

Strong understanding of processes - How internal and cross-departmental processes work is no secret to you and you have already worked in several projects to introduce or optimize them.





Benefits

Urban Sports membership

Team events and trips

Coffee and drinks, fruit basket

3 times a week healthy lunch for free

central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne

private use of company mobile phone and laptop

Language training



If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.