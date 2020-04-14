Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.







What you'll do



You are responsible for providing actionable insights based on quantitative data-driven analyses.

You develop reports and statistical models which describe and predict complex user behavior and profitability of our e-commerce business.

You identify business opportunities and trends by means of explorative analyses.

You develop and maintain tools and reports which improve the overall business performance via automation and data-driven product decisions.

You build a powerful reporting on top of our data warehouse and also create and maintain the relevant queries.

You are an expert in at least one of the following data areas with a proven track record: Reporting, Data Science, Data Analytics, Testing or Tracking.

Be an inspiring ambassador of data-driven decisions!



Think big and grow with us - We are about to internationalize and reach for the stars. Your English and German skills are required.