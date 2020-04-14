Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d)
Who you are
First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified professional and you’re passionate about what you do. You love taking responsibility and are good at balancing priorities. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your comfort zone. You love to challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with big ideas. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring human being who likes to be surrounded by them.
What you'll do
- You are responsible for providing actionable insights based on quantitative data-driven analyses.
- You develop reports and statistical models which describe and predict complex user behavior and profitability of our e-commerce business.
- You identify business opportunities and trends by means of explorative analyses.
- You develop and maintain tools and reports which improve the overall business performance via automation and data-driven product decisions.
- You build a powerful reporting on top of our data warehouse and also create and maintain the relevant queries.
- You are an expert in at least one of the following data areas with a proven track record: Reporting, Data Science, Data Analytics, Testing or Tracking.
Be an inspiring ambassador of data-driven decisions!
Think big and grow with us - We are about to internationalize and reach for the stars. Your English and German skills are required.