Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH

Top Arbeitgeber

Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d)

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Vollzeit
Cologne
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.


What you'll do

  • You are responsible for providing actionable insights based on quantitative data-driven analyses.
  • You develop reports and statistical models which describe and predict complex user behavior and profitability of our e-commerce business.
  • You identify business opportunities and trends by means of explorative analyses.
  • You develop and maintain tools and reports which improve the overall business performance via automation and data-driven product decisions.
  • You build a powerful reporting on top of our data warehouse and also create and maintain the relevant queries.
  • You are an expert in at least one of the following data areas with a proven track record: Reporting, Data Science, Data Analytics, Testing or Tracking.

Be an inspiring ambassador of data-driven decisions!

Think big and grow with us - We are about to internationalize and reach for the stars. Your English and German skills are required.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Caroline Klette
+49 (0) 221 66 95 98 17
https://www.gedankentanken.com/jobs
