Head of Design (m/f/d) bei Bitwala GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020



About Bitwala

Bitwala offers the world’s first all-in-one platform combining a regular bank account, crypto wallets, and seamless Bitcoin & Ethereum trading options. Our customers can easily buy and sell Bitcoin & Ether - whether online or mobile - with fast liquidity directly from their bank account.

Customers in all 31 countries of the European Economic Area can access the benefits of a German bank account. Euro deposits up to €100,000 are protected by the German deposit guarantee scheme. Moreover, the account comes with a free debit Mastercard that can be used for contactless payments and free withdrawals at 40 million ATMs and POS’ worldwide.

Bitwala was founded in 2015 by Jan Goslicki, Benjamin Jones and Jörg von Minckwitz. Christoph Iwaniez and Philipp Beer joined the management team since then. The total team presently consists of more than 60 employees. Bitwala’s investors include Earlybird Venture Capital, coparion, Global Brain and Sony Financial Ventures, G1, High Tech Gründerfonds, ALSTIN, and the Digital Currency Group.

Your tasks

We’re looking for an experienced Head of Design to lead Bitwala’s design team, empowering the team to create and evolve an outstanding experience for our users and the visual language of Bitwala’s brand and products.

You'll think holistically about our product and brand strategy and further develop the creative system. Besides leading the product design and user experience, you'll oversee and support all aspects of our creative execution including marketing campaigns, website, product launches and more. You'll infuse brand in all of our user touch points through visuals, tone, voice, and experience.

Team and Management



Lead and manage a team of designers spread across product and marketing focus areas. Coach them to create their best work, manage their performance, guide their growth and empower them to collaborate effectively.

Collaborate successfully with stakeholders including leadership, marketing, product managers, developers and BI and representing design across the organisation

Nurture an experimentation culture and enable all designers to optimize the user experience by regularly running qualitative and quantitative tests

Lead external support for the design team (e.g. Freelancers or Agencies) and control the respective budget

Product Design and User Experience



Develop and own the design system and make sure that user experience is consistent across platforms.

Oversee and participate in the design process, from concept and strategy, to wireframe, UX and UI design, prototyping, testing and final execution.

Streamline the design processes for the product teams and make sure they follow such tirelessly.

Collaborate with senior management in developing and communicating business goals

Support & conduct user research and other experiments to inform design decisions.

Brand Design



Provide inspirational creative leadership for all marketing and brand executions including campaigns, web, ads, events, communications, video, social, and office design.

Develop creative systems, style guides, and processes necessary to execute our brand strategy and deliver consistent brand experiences both online and offline

Protect the integrity of the brand, while encouraging creative exploration and risk-taking

Develop brand concepts working closely with the marketing team (copywriters, marketers, marketing directors, etc.).

Define how the company’s purpose, values, strategy, and brand translate to a visual language and push for simplicity and consistency







Your Profile

5+ years' experience in leading, managing and scaling design teams

Proven experience developing complex design systems for digital products: mobile and web applications (experience within the FinTech and/or Financial Services industry is a plus)

A strong portfolio of work, specifically in product design, showcasing UX and visual skills

Experience in a fast-paced, data-driven environment: product companies, growing startups

Proven experience of end-to-end product design across web (Mobile First) and apps for iOS & Android.

Thorough knowledge and experience planning, documenting and leading interactive projects - Immersed in UX best practices.

You can clearly articulate your views on UX/UI to the entire team and strive to build the best user interaction possible.

Are a great communicator, an engaging storyteller that brings everyone together towards a shared vision.

An outgoing personality and ability to interact excellently with customers.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English (German is a strong plus)







Why us?