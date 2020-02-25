IT Project Manager / Customer Success Manager (m/f/d) bei Synfioo GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

Similar to an orchestra, Synfioo enables the harmonic interplay of information and transports, which are coordinated to ensure smooth transport operations. For this purpose, we rely on the latest big data, machine learning and process technologies in order to ideally coordinate all transports in logistics. Since 2015, we work in Berlin and Potsdam as a 19-member team with great commitment and pleasure in making transport chains more efficient, more sustainable and, above all, more predictable for all parties involved.



Would you like to grow with us and further develop Synfioo? Then become part of the Synfioo Orchestra!





Synfioo is an employer for whom inclusion and equal rights are a matter of course. Applicants are considered regardless of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability or veteran status or other legally protected characteristics.





Your role in 30 seconds

As part of the Customer Success Team you will be involved in dealing with clients on a daily basis. You are responsible for pilot projects, with the aim of converting pilot partners into happy long-term customers. Yo are caring for license customers' needs, with the aim of supporting them in their daily challenges as well as identifying improvement potentials for our product. To make it short: You make sure that our clients are successfull with our product, now and in the future.





Your mission

Proactive management of customer projects from start to finish

On-going communication with customers and partners

Analyse customers’ requirements

Analyse customers' product usage to identify problems and potential for improvement

Liaise between customers, management and the development team to ensure a coordinated and customer-focused approach to product development

Working closely with the sales team to turn leads into happy customers





Our offerings

Diverse, creative activities

A responsible task with plenty of scope for creativity

A high-performance, highly motivated and technology-enthusiastic team

Regular team events

Flexibility in working time and location (Potsdam, Berlin, home office)

Dedicated time-outs for continuous training

Daily kicker or table tennis with the team

Weekly cake meeting





Your profile