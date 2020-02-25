Office Manager (m/f/d) bei Urban Mobility International GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

More than just sharing.

UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH puts electric vehicles on the road using the sharing principle. But we are so much more: as developers of holistic mobility concepts, we intend to make cities healthier, greener, less cluttered and more appealing places to live, now and for generations to come.



What is WeShare and why does it exist?

WeShare is a service provided by UMI, and UMI is a sub-subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. This means that we not only have big ideas but also the resources to bring them to life. When it comes to mobility services, our goals are far from complete.



Why we do what we do.

Cities are organisms: they grow and change. We intend to contribute by helping to shape the future of our cities. Flexible mobility has the potential to change our lifestyle forever, we intend to lead the charge away from individual ownership toward sustainable mobility.







Your upcoming projects

Having successfully launched Berlin in June 2019, WeShare, our 100% electric car-sharing service, will rapidly expand to more European cities.

As an asset to our team you will:



Create structured processes and workflows within office management

Manage the purchasing of equipment and office supplies, as well as address employees queries regarding anything around our office

Assist our C-Level in terms of calendar and meeting management, as well as travel arrangements

Be the good soul of the office, and a central point of contact for our colleagues in Berlin and across Europe

Professionalize health and safety standards and drive awareness

Greet guests and be the contact person for external parties

Support accounting and controlling with invoices and documentation





Your background

Experience - you know how to set priorities and have multitasking skills to keep everything organized

Collaboration - you are a peer for our team, approachable and the heart and soul of our office

Personality - you are empathetic, have a positive attitude and enjoy helping others

Proactivity - you don't just wait for tasks, but look for ways to improve everything all the time

Resilience - we know that you will have a lot to do and it can be quite stressful from time to time (but we will support you!)

Improvement - you are constantly trying to optimize the workplace and introducing new ideas and initiatives to ensure smooth operations and increase work efficiency

Languages - you are fluent in German (C2 level) and English, any additional language is a plus





