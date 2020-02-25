Office Manager (m/f/d) bei Urban Mobility International GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Office Manager (m/f/d)

Urban Mobility International GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

More than just sharing.

UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH puts electric vehicles on the road using the sharing principle. But we are so much more: as developers of holistic mobility concepts, we intend to make cities healthier, greener, less cluttered and more appealing places to live, now and for generations to come.

What is WeShare and why does it exist?
WeShare is a service provided by UMI, and UMI is a sub-subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. This means that we not only have big ideas but also the resources to bring them to life. When it comes to mobility services, our goals are far from complete.

Why we do what we do.
Cities are organisms: they grow and change. We intend to contribute by helping to shape the future of our cities. Flexible mobility has the potential to change our lifestyle forever, we intend to lead the charge away from individual ownership toward sustainable mobility.


Your upcoming projects

Having successfully launched Berlin in June 2019, WeShare, our 100% electric car-sharing service, will rapidly expand to more European cities.
As an asset to our team you will:

  • Create structured processes and workflows within office management
  • Manage the purchasing of equipment and office supplies, as well as address employees queries regarding anything around our office
  • Assist our C-Level in terms of calendar and meeting management, as well as travel arrangements
  • Be the good soul of the office, and a central point of contact for our colleagues in Berlin and across Europe
  • Professionalize health and safety standards and drive awareness
  • Greet guests and be the contact person for external parties
  • Support accounting and controlling with invoices and documentation

Your background

  • Experience - you know how to set priorities and have multitasking skills to keep everything organized
  • Collaboration - you are a peer for our team, approachable and the heart and soul of our office
  • Personality - you are empathetic, have a positive attitude and enjoy helping others
  • Proactivity - you don’t just wait for tasks, but look for ways to improve everything all the time
  • Resilience - we know that you will have a lot to do and it can be quite stressful from time to time (but we will support you!)
  • Improvement - you are constantly trying to optimize the workplace and introducing new ideas and initiatives to ensure smooth operations and increase work efficiency
  • Languages - you are fluent in German (C2 level) and English, any additional language is a plus

What we can offer you

  • Flat hierarchies with a lot of responsibility and impact
  • Competitive salary
  • 30 vacation days
  • Mobility budget
  • Flexible working hours
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Urban Mobility International GmbH
Office Manager (m/f/d) bei Urban Mobility International GmbH
Urban Mobility International GmbH
place

Berlin

Candis GmbH
Talent Acquisition Manager (m/f/d) bei Candis GmbH
Candis GmbH
place

Berlin

Zenhomes GmbH
Senior Data Analyst (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH
Zenhomes GmbH
place

Berlin

wemovo
Sales and Business Development Manager - Travel & Mobility (m/f/d) bei wemovo
wemovo
place

Berlin

Zenhomes GmbH
Senior UX Designer (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH
Zenhomes GmbH
place

Berlin

Online bewerben