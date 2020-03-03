(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) - Neo Banking bei Bitwala GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

We are looking for an experienced Product Manager to lead product development of Bitwala’s neo-banking feature development squad. You will be responsible for outlining the vision, core features, performance KPIs and go to market plan of product features contributing to making Bitwala’s banking experience the best on the market.





Deine Aufgaben

Create frictionless user experiences for our Banking product (current account, card management, Google and Apple Pay integrations etc.) Work with multiple stakeholders (C-level, Marketing, Design, Finances, Customer Service, Compliance) to collect requirements, transparently report about the development progress and collaborate on launching new features

Ensure continuous steady development velocity of new product initiatives by leading and creating tight cooperation with the engineering feature development squad

Set up and continuously measure product success metrics and KPIs

Proactively contribute to improving Bitwala’s product management practices





Dein Profil

Strong interest in Fintech, Banking and/or Crypto ( experience is a plus )

2+ years of experience as a product manager, with a proven track record of shipping web and/or mobile products to the market (launching and optimizing B2C products is a plus)

Experience launching digital products and working knowledge of agile development practices, ideally in start-up environment

Experience collaborating directly with developers, designers, marketing teams and customers

Customer-facing focus at all phases of product development, experience in user researches and used generated insights in improving your products

Strong organizational and prioritization skills while constantly aligning with other departments

Strong analytical skills; experience setting quantifiable product hypothesis KPIs and conducting daily analysis of product performance

Experience with banking APIs and integrations is a strong plus

Self-learning individual, demonstrating a strong desire and ability to learn on the job

High standards on accuracy and quality of your work

Fluency in spoken and written English





