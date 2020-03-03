(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) - Neo Banking bei Bitwala GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
(Senior) Product Manager (m/f/d) - Neo Banking
Bitwala GmbH
Berlin
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020
We are looking for an experienced Product Manager to lead product development of Bitwala’s neo-banking feature development squad. You will be responsible for outlining the vision, core features, performance KPIs and go to market plan of product features contributing to making Bitwala’s banking experience the best on the market.
Deine Aufgaben
- Create frictionless user experiences for our Banking product (current account, card management, Google and Apple Pay integrations etc.)
- Work with multiple stakeholders (C-level, Marketing, Design, Finances, Customer Service, Compliance) to collect requirements, transparently report about the development progress and collaborate on launching new features
- Ensure continuous steady development velocity of new product initiatives by leading and creating tight cooperation with the engineering feature development squad
- Set up and continuously measure product success metrics and KPIs
Proactively contribute to improving Bitwala’s product management practices
Dein Profil
- Strong interest in Fintech, Banking and/or Crypto ( experience is a plus )
- 2+ years of experience as a product manager, with a proven track record of shipping web and/or mobile products to the market (launching and optimizing B2C products is a plus)
- Experience launching digital products and working knowledge of agile development practices, ideally in start-up environment
- Experience collaborating directly with developers, designers, marketing teams and customers
- Customer-facing focus at all phases of product development, experience in user researches and used generated insights in improving your products
- Strong organizational and prioritization skills while constantly aligning with other departments
- Strong analytical skills; experience setting quantifiable product hypothesis KPIs and conducting daily analysis of product performance
- Experience with banking APIs and integrations is a strong plus
- Self-learning individual, demonstrating a strong desire and ability to learn on the job
- High standards on accuracy and quality of your work
Fluency in spoken and written English
Warum wir
- Get upfront experience working and pioneering the future of Fintech
- Working in a small group of very talented and experienced people where you can have your say and make the difference
- Competitive salary and the latest technology to work with
- Flexible working hours
- High team autonomy and agile environment
- Fresh fruit, snacks and drinks to keep you happy and healthy
- Nice office on the riverside in the heart of Berlin, Kreuzberg
- Possibility to join conference & education budget (language courses, conferences)
- Team events and company trips
