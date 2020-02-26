Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei Synfioo GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

Similar to an orchestra, Synfioo enables the harmonic interplay of information and transports, which are coordinated to ensure smooth transport operations. For this purpose, we rely on the latest big data, machine learning and process technologies in order to ideally coordinate all transports in logistics. Since 2015, we work in Berlin and Potsdam as a 19-member team with great commitment and pleasure in making transport chains more efficient, more sustainable and, above all, more predictable for all parties involved.



Would you like to grow with us and further develop Synfioo? Then become part of the Synfioo Orchestra!





Synfioo is an employer for whom inclusion and equal rights are a matter of course. Applicants are considered regardless of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability or veteran status or other legally protected characteristics.







Your role in 30 seconds

In close cooperation with the founders, you will be actively involved in the further development of Synfioo in all business areas; especially in the areas of Business Development, Marketing, Human Resources, and Finance. Your tasks will include the autonomous elaboration and implementation of strategies to achieve corporate goals, as well as the monitoring of key performance indicators. In our team you will be both strategically and operationally right in the middle of the action.





Your mission

Strategy

Identify strategic potentials in the business positioning, derive suggestions for improvement and implement the best idea

Monitor the market and enable us to stay on top together

Support in future financing rounds by preparing business plans and diligence materials as well as developing the negotiation strategy

Operations Work side-by-side with the founders and challenge decisions Analyze and monitor our current performance Support in reporting for investors/shareholders

Human Resources Team building and individual development of our team Develop employee and job profiles Take over key tasks in the HR process and support in finding, selecting and hiring employees

Finances Coordination of the accounting with the tax consultant Financial monitoring and controlling Support in budget planning and compliance

Marketing & Partnerships Support the refinement and implementation of the marketing plan Identify partnership potentials Support in external communication Conduct market studies based on our existing customers



Let's design and optimize processes together!







Your profile

Successfully completed university studies in the fields of business administration, industrial engineering or engineering with postgraduate studies in business administration (e.g. MBA)

Several years of professional experience in relevant areas of the start-up ecosystem, management consultancies or comparable positions

Ideally first own foundation experiences or consulting experiences

Strong interest in technical and scientific innovations

Curiosity and the unrestrained will to learn more every day

Outstanding analytical skills & creative solution finding

Passion and attention to detail

Confident appearance and strong communication skills

In-depth business management knowledge in the areas of entrepreneurship, business model development, product development, corporate development and/or investment management

Business fluent in spoken and written English (working language); German is a major plus





Our offerings

