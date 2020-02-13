COO (m/f/d) bei GoRoot GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

We're a two year old, still smallish company, working in the field of IT-Security, Cybersecurity, Penetration Testing. Our customers are large enterprises and government entities. After two years of growing and building our business and looking at a number of larger opportunities, we now feel ready to be organized by a professional COO, to lead our business jointly with our CEO. What we require is someone in charge of project management, sales, business process tracking and organization - and a bit of controlling. Knowledge about IT-security is not required.

We offer relaxed and open working conditions, a very nice team, a handsome salary and plenty of insights into the interesting world of IT-security.