Software Engineer (m/f/d) - Corporate Bank Technology bei Deutsche Bank AG

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Software Engineer (m/f/d) - Corporate Bank Technology

Deutsche Bank AG
Frankfurt am Main
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Details about the role and how it fits into the team

Corporate Banking is a technology centric business, with an increasing move to real-time processing, an increasing appetite from customers for integrated systems and access to supporting data. Our talented Corporate Bank Technology team is a global team of 3000 Engineers (and growing!) across 30 countries. In 2020, we have an exciting product roadmap across all business lines and are looking to continue to bring on great people to help us revolutionize the way software is built.

Our Engineers are equipped with modern technologies and use modern practices including micro-services development, DevOps, and more. We work with many open source tools including Apache Flink, Spring Boot, React, OpenShift and we build solutions that not only scale up, but also out.

Join us therefore in Eschborn as Software Engineer (m/f/x) or Senior Software Engineer (m/f/x) for Corporate and Investment Bank Technology and you will constantly be looking ahead

Your key responsibilities

  • Design and develop new functionality and co-working with QA team on test automation
  • Contribute to the definition of the future state of the system architecture
  • Application development to solve business problems - design and implementation of technology directly with our business functions
  • Participating in the full agile application development life cycle for new development design
  • Passionate about distributed systems and building high scale services, where appropriate, to drive for high performance

Your skills and experiences

  • Good hands-on knowledge on core JavaScript, Spring Boot, SqL, testing (Cucumber/Mockito), Phyton, spaCy, web UI a plus for full stack
  • Cloud based technologies working on Microservice, private-/public cloud environments, relation databases and scalable application development
  • Structured approach and ability to turn ideas into codes
  • Solid design and coding skills with a bias for architecture at scale
  • Strong team spirit with ability to inspire and influence team members to achieve the team´s goals, besindes achieving own objective

    Success Factors for Engineers in Corporate Bank Technology

    • Someone who sets the standard for excellence in their role as an engineer
    • Talented individuals who are creative, innovative, and passionate about doing exciting and important work and a strong desire to make an impact
    • People who make wise decisions, despite ambiguity, be it people, technical, business or creative
    • Engineers who consider quality as a priority, and think about the client whilst developing for our future

    What we will offer you

      • An inspiring work environment
      • Efficient and collaborative teams
      • Competitive health and wellness benefits, empowering you to value life in and out of the office

      Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
      +49 69-910-61115
      https://www.db.com/careers/index.html
      Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
      Online bewerben
      Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
      Stellenanzeige
      Kontaktinformationen
      Ähnliche Stellen
      Deutsche Bank AG
      Software Engineer (m/f/d) - Corporate Bank Technology bei Deutsche Bank AG
      Deutsche Bank AG
      place

      Eschborn

      Varengold Bank AG
      Head of Varengold Fintech Hub (m/f/d) bei Varengold Bank AG
      Varengold Bank AG
      place

      Berlin

      Personio GmbH
      Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH
      Personio GmbH
      place

      Munich

      COMATCH GmbH
      QA / Test Engineer (m/f/d) bei COMATCH GmbH
      COMATCH GmbH
      place

      Berlin

      Zenhomes GmbH
      Senior Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH
      Zenhomes GmbH
      place

      Berlin

      Online bewerben