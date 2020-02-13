Software Engineer (m/f/x) - Corporate Bank Technology bei Deutsche Bank AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Details about the role and how it fits into the team

Corporate Banking is a technology centric business, with an increasing move to real-time processing, an increasing appetite from customers for integrated systems and access to supporting data. Our talented Corporate Bank Technology team is a global team of 3000 Engineers (and growing!) across 30 countries. In 2020, we have an exciting product roadmap across all business lines and are looking to continue to bring on great people to help us revolutionize the way software is built.



Our Engineers are equipped with modern technologies and use modern practices including micro-services development, DevOps, and more. We work with many open source tools including Apache Flink, Spring Boot, React, OpenShift and we build solutions that not only scale up, but also out.



Join us therefore in Eschborn as Software Engineer (m/f/x) or Senior Software Engineer (m/f/x) for Corporate and Investment Bank Technology and you will constantly be looking ahead!





Your key responsibilities

Design and develop new functionality and co-working with QA team on test automation

Contribute to the definition of the future state of the system architecture

Application development to solve business problems - design and implementation of technology directly with our business functions

Participating in the full agile application development life cycle for new development design

Passionate about distributed systems and building high scale services, where appropriate, to drive for high performance





Your skills and experiences

Good hands-on knowledge on core JavaScript, Spring Boot, SqL, testing (Cucumber/Mockito), Phyton, spaCy, web UI a plus for full stack

Cloud based technologies working on Microservice, private-/public cloud environments, relation databases and scalable application development

Structured approach and ability to turn ideas into codes

Solid design and coding skills with a bias for architecture at scale

Strong team spirit with ability to inspire and influence team members to achieve the team´s goals, besindes achieving own objective





Success Factors for Engineers in Corporate Bank Technology

Someone who sets the standard for excellence in their role as an engineer

Talented individuals who are creative, innovative, and passionate about doing exciting and important work and a strong desire to make an impact

People who make wise decisions, despite ambiguity, be it people, technical, business or creative

Engineers who consider quality as a priority, and think about the client whilst developing for our future





What we will offer you