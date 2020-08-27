Accountant / Buchhalter (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Accountant / Buchhalter (m/f/d)

Greator GmbH
Cologne
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

WHO YOU ARE

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. That’s why it’s important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified professional and you’re passionate about what you do. You love taking responsibility and are good at balancing priorities. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your comfort zone. You love to challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with big ideas. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

  • Deliver day-to-day bookkeeping from day one – You’re ready to jump straight in and take control of day-to-day accounting tasks (Buchhaltung) such as processing incoming and outgoing invoices, booking bank accounts, carrying out account reconciliation and preparing and executing the payment run. You can master all these (and more) general accounting activities with ease. You’ll support the Senior Accounting Manager with the processes of accounts receivable and accounts payable accounting and help identify optimization potential in process handling.
  • Bring experience with you – You’ve already successfully completed training as an accountant (Finanzbuchhalter), a tax clerk, office clerk, industrial clerk, wholesale and retail merchant or have equivalent commercial training for the German GAAP (HGB). You’ve also had some hands-on experience in the field of accounting in a business environment. You’ve got a talent for tax and accountancy and an interest in business.
  • Support the digitalisation and automisation of processes and structures – You’re an enthusiastic digital native who believes in automisation. You love optimizing processes and structures – especially in the areas of finance and accounting.
  • Very good knowledge of German and good knowledge of English is required

Benefits

  • Urban Sports membership
  • team events and trips with the best colleagues
  • coffee and drinks, fruit basket
  • 3 times a week healthy lunch for free
  • central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne
  • private use of company mobile phone and laptop
  • language training

If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Caroline Klette
+49 (0) 221 66 95 98 17
https://greator.com/career/open-positions/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
