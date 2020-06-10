Accountant (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Who we are

At Greator, we enable people to live happy, successful and fulfilled lives by supporting their personal development - lifelong. Our vision is to become the world's leading platform for personal development by guiding and inspiring our community every day. Our products include personal coaching offerings such as the Greator App, Greator Coach, "99 Wochen Coaching" and personality tests. In addition, we offer unique speaking trainings such as THEKEY and organize special events for personality development like the Greator Festival. Today, the Greator team consists of over 100 employees - a diverse bunch of unique personalities with deep expertise and entrepreneurial drive. In recent years, innovative and visionary people have come together at Greator to change the world in a positive way. Ready to be part of something Greator? Check out our open positions!







Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.





What you'll do

Deliver day-to-day bookkeeping from day one – You’re ready to jump straight in and take control of day-to-day accounting tasks such as processing incoming and outgoing invoices, booking bank accounts, carrying out account reconciliation and preparing and executing the payment run. You can master all these (and more) general accounting activities with ease. You’ll support the Senior Accounting Manager with the processes of accounts receivable and accounts payable accounting and help identify optimization potential in process handling.

Bring experience with you – You’ve already successfully completed training as an accountant, a tax clerk, office clerk, industrial clerk, wholesale and retail merchant or have equivalent commercial training. You’ve also had some hands-on experience in the field of accounting in a business environment. You’ve got a talent for tax and accountancy and an interest in business. You’re also committed to learning more about German tax law, especially VAT, and want to get hands-on with external returns such as advance returns for tax on sales/purchases.

Have a thirst for knowledge – You’re ready to make a big step in your career and are looking to further your professional and personal development. You have a can-do, hungry attitude and are ready to do some dirty work to learn about all aspects of accounting. You will gain invaluable professional experience, for example, by supporting the creation of the month, quarter and year-end closings.

Be your own boss, but no lone ranger – The idea of being responsible for your own projects excites you. You have a very structured, solution-oriented and independent way of working and can be relied upon to get things done on time and with accuracy. Yet you’re also a key member of the team and need to impress with your clear communication skills.

Support the digitalisation and automisation of processes and structures – You’re an enthusiastic digital native who believes in automisation. You love optimizing processes and structures – especially in the areas of controlling, finance and accounting – and can support in the development and integration of cross-sectional competencies such as IT and cost engineering.

Support the operational business – You’ll support the Senior Accounting Manager in preparing accounts which will need to be shown to stakeholders, including management, shareholders, the tax office and investors. You’ll also support in the preparation of monthly and annual financial statements, including the monitoring of the annual audit in close coordination with balance sheet accounting.

Identify cost-saving potential – You will be working closely with the Senior Accounting Manager who is responsible for all national and international accounting processes and the implementation of efficient accounting processes and systems. You will passionately support the promotion of efficiency goals, identifying cost saving potentials and managing improvement projects, and your solution-oriented attitude will be invaluable to the team.

Be brilliant with numbers – All in all, you will impress with your ability to understand numbers. This talent will shine through in all the work you do and will ensure the accounting department can deliver accurately on a daily, monthly and annual basis.





Benefits

Urban Sports membership

Team events and trips

Coffee and drinks, fruit basket

3 times a week healthy lunch for free

central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne

private use of company mobile phone and laptop

Language training

If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.