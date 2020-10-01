Director Growth (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

What you'll do

You’re experienced – You have 10+ years of experience in product development and management. You know how to develop an innovative digital product using your deep understanding of the customer and the market. You are a German native speaker and your English skills are excellent.

Be responsible – You have full accountability for the P&L of your product line. You are responsible for the strategic planning and the roadmap of the product. For this, you have a proven track record of scaling digital products and teams.

Drive growth - With your deep marketing and product understanding you know how to hack growth by acquiring, activating and retaining new customers. You have already worked in an international context and know how to conquer new markets.

Cooperate with other teams – You will work closely together with our performance and content marketing teams to drive growth. To enhance the user experience you will cooperate with our product owners to enhance the Greator Harmony tech platform.

Live numbers, love people – It’s quite a rare combination: someone who’s extremely analytical and data-driven on one hand and a skilled communicator on the other. You base decisions on data and experiment rapidly. You have led and scaled diverse product teams for several years and live a supportive and integrative leadership style.

Live an agile mindset – You know how to work in an agile culture and foster the agile mindset of your team.

Personal and professional development – You’re passionate about personal and professional development and so you are about e-learning products. You not only want to help our customers to take their lives to the next level, you also want the same for yourself. You never want to stop learning.





If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.