Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Who you are
First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified professional and you’re passionate about what you do. You love taking responsibility and are good at balancing priorities. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your comfort zone. You love to challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with big ideas. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring human being who likes to be surrounded by them.
Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.
What you'll do
- Transform our goals into a successful recruiting strategy - We grow fast. We are currently 120 top talents connected through our core values and vision but this is just the beginning. Can you help us double our high-performing company team size again? Do you have experience scaling up a team with an emphasis on an international recruiting strategy?
- Lead a growing team - Our recruiting team consists of four highly-talented, experienced, and unique personalities who work hand in hand with their hiring managers. With your exemplary leadership, communication, and people-management skills you will develop them to the next level.
- Perfecting our personnel planning - By bringing your expertise in a fast-growing company, you will optimize our agile personnel management by taking over the personnel headcount according to budgetary requirements.
- Position Greator as an international tech company & top employer -You develop the strategy and marketing efforts to create employer branding activities for our target community. Help us maintain our place as Germany’s No. 1 employer (50-100 employees) - but this time in the 100-500 category.
- Optimize recruiting processes -Create new job profiles and optimize our current selection processes including target-oriented tools to offer the best candidate experience as well as the perfect choice for talents.
- Expand our active sourcing strategy -You know all the tricks to address and attract top talents worldwide on the right online platforms and will take our strategy to the next level.
- Create data-driven recruiting decisions -Reporting, Recruiting funnels, & campaigns – You know them all and guarantee sustainable documentation of all relevant status reports in the database.
Benefits
- Urban Sports membership
- Team events and trips
- Coffee and drinks, fruit basket
- 3 times a week healthy lunch for free
- central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne
- private use of company mobile phone and laptop
- Language training
If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.