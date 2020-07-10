Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d)

Greator GmbH
Vollzeit
Cologne
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.



What you'll do

  • Transform our goals into a successful recruiting strategy - We grow fast. We are currently 120 top talents connected through our core values and vision but this is just the beginning. Can you help us double our high-performing company team size again? Do you have experience scaling up a team with an emphasis on an international recruiting strategy?
  • Lead a growing team - Our recruiting team consists of four highly-talented, experienced, and unique personalities who work hand in hand with their hiring managers. With your exemplary leadership, communication, and people-management skills you will develop them to the next level.
  • Perfecting our personnel planning - By bringing your expertise in a fast-growing company, you will optimize our agile personnel management by taking over the personnel headcount according to budgetary requirements.
  • Position Greator as an international tech company & top employer -You develop the strategy and marketing efforts to create employer branding activities for our target community. ​Help us maintain our place as Germany’s No. 1 employer (50-100 employees) - but this time in the 100-500 category.
  • Optimize recruiting processes -Create new job profiles and optimize our current selection processes including target-oriented tools to offer the best candidate experience as well as the perfect choice for talents.
  • Expand our active sourcing strategy -You know all the tricks to address and attract top talents worldwide on the right online platforms and will take our strategy to the next level.
  • Create data-driven recruiting decisions -Reporting, Recruiting funnels, & campaigns – You know them all and guarantee sustainable documentation of all relevant status reports in the database.

Benefits

  • Urban Sports membership
  • Team events and trips
  • Coffee and drinks, fruit basket
  • 3 times a week healthy lunch for free
  • central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne
  • private use of company mobile phone and laptop
  • Language training

If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Caroline Klette
+49 (0) 221 66 95 98 17
https://greator.com/career/open-positions/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
