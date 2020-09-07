Media Buyer (Facebook Ads) - Senior/Junior (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.





What you'll do



Think one step ahead – You’re a Facebook mastermind. You build and optimize new display advertising campaigns for Facebook on an international level and continuously develop our advertising strategies according to the newest online developments.

– You’re a Facebook mastermind. You build and optimize new display advertising campaigns for Facebook on an international level and continuously develop our advertising strategies according to the newest online developments. Monitor campaigns and look for new opportunities – You have the responsibility to monitor all our Facebook advertising activities and find new opportunities for our brands.

– You have the responsibility to monitor all our Facebook advertising activities and find new opportunities for our brands. Connect people to products –You can pair the right customers with the right product using our outbound channels and you’re an expert in guiding people through sales funnels. You are working constantly with our brand marketing teams on improving our outbound channels to increase customer lifetime value.

–You can pair the right customers with the right product using our outbound channels and you’re an expert in guiding people through sales funnels. You are working constantly with our brand marketing teams on improving our outbound channels to increase customer lifetime value. Own projects with a personal approach – Great communication and team-playing skills are fundamental in your role alongside our product management and brand marketing teams. Your leadership in this working relationship is key to creating successful campaigns.

– Great communication and team-playing skills are fundamental in your role alongside our product management and brand marketing teams. Your leadership in this working relationship is key to creating successful campaigns. Understand data and KPIs – Numbers come as second nature to your analytical mind. You can not only take the latest KPIs and tweak things accordingly to optimize campaigns but also drive sustainable growth.

– Numbers come as second nature to your analytical mind. You can not only take the latest KPIs and tweak things accordingly to optimize campaigns but also drive sustainable growth. International experience – Ideally this would be in an international working environment. And you’ll need to speak business-level English.





Benefits

Urban Sports membership

Team events and trips

Coffee and drinks, fruit basket

3 times a week healthy lunch for free

central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne

private use of company mobile phone and laptop

Language training



If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happens to both of us.