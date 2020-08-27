(Senior) Data Analyst / Scientist (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Who we are

At Greator, we enable people to live happy, successful and fulfilled lives by supporting their personal development - lifelong. Our vision is to become the world's leading platform for personal development by guiding and inspiring our community every day. Our products include personal coaching offerings such as the Greator App, Greator Coach, "99 Wochen Coaching" and personality tests. In addition, we offer unique speaking trainings such as THEKEY and organize special events for personality development like the Greator Festival. Today, the Greator team consists of over 100 employees - a diverse bunch of unique personalities with deep expertise and entrepreneurial drive. In recent years, innovative and visionary people have come together at Greator to change the world in a positive way. Ready to be part of something Greator? Check out our open positions!





Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.







What you'll do



You are responsible for providing actionable insights based on quantitative data-driven analyses.

You develop reports and statistical models which describe and predict complex user behavior and profitability of our e-commerce business.

You identify business opportunities and trends by means of explorative analyses.

You develop and maintain tools and reports which improve the overall business performance via automation and data-driven product decisions.

You build a powerful reporting on top of our data warehouse and also create and maintain the relevant queries.

You are an expert in at least one of the following data areas with a proven track record: Reporting, Data Science, Data Analytics, Testing or Tracking.





Benefits

Urban Sports membership

Team events and trips

Coffee and drinks, fruit basket

3 times a week healthy lunch for free

central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne

private use of company mobile phone and laptop

Language training

Be an inspiring ambassador of data-driven decisions!



Think big and grow with us - We are about to internationalize and reach for the stars. Your English and German skills are required.