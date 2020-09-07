Senior User Experience Designer (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.



Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.

What you'll do

Play UX Champions League – You are mastering UX design and UX prototyping. You have skills in various areas of design and prototyping to create delightful experiences for our users. Next various prototyping programs you are able to work with customer journeys, personas and other UX methods. Please add a portfolio to your application: 3 pages with an overview of recent projects and skills about what value you can add on apps, websites and prototyping.

From start to finish – You team up with UX design lead, product owner and developers who will directly coach and support you. Together, you are responsible for the complete design, validation, and implementation of different products across the Greator portfolio.

Implement product experiences – Your job doesn’t end with delivering great designs, you will safeguard the experience and the design intention throughout the whole implementation phase. You represent the user’s voice in the development process.

User testing – Understanding our current users is key to our success. You’ll need a deep understanding of what moves our users and how they interact with our products. You feel comfortable to design, scope, and run user tests for the validation of your concepts in German-speaking context as well as in an international context.

Translate insights in concepts – You are able to facilitate synthesis processes, translating deep insights into great ideas. You are able to sketch and communicate your ideas quickly and iterate the design into an unbeatable UX product experience.





If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.