Software Engineer (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Who you are

First and foremost, you’re like us: a positive monster. We’re not just giving you a job, we’re inviting you into our community. ​That's why it's important for you to fit into our team. We already assume you’re a qualified ​professional and you’re passionate ​about what you do. You love taking ​responsibility and are good at balancing ​priorities​. You’re happy to go on a journey that takes you out of your ​comfort zone​. You love to ​challenge the status quo and are constantly coming up with ​big ideas​. You will sometimes need to find quick solutions​. And most importantly, you’re an inspiring ​human being who likes to be surrounded by them.

Ask yourself honestly: does this sound like you? If so, read on.





What you'll do



Write clean, maintainable and testable code – You have extensive knowledge of object oriented programming. You focus on creating user value using TypeScript. You are also experienced in working with relational databases.

Analyse, think and act with the team – You’re a team player and enjoy working with people. You give and share feedback in-person and use pull request reviews. You participate in cross-functional discussions and are involved from feature ideation to experiment review.

Think outside the box – Get to know our tech stack: TypeScript, React Native, React, Node.js, AWS, GraphQL

Live an agile mindset – You’ll do more than just follow orders. You’ll be one of many brains looking at complex tasks. Working with a variety of values and frameworks, you and your team will manage itself. Good communication skills are a must, an ego isn’t.

Play Champions League – You need to lever your knowledge to create a winning team. Extract every inch of potential, together. The team is responsible for its success. Know your role, apply discipline and innovate ways to keep us, and you, at the top of the game.

Personal and professional development – You’re passionate about your personal and professional development. You not only want to help our customers to take their lives to the next level, you also want the same for yourself. You never want to stop learning.





Benefits

Urban Sports membership

Team events and trips

Coffee and drinks, fruit basket

3 times a week healthy lunch for free

central location in the beautiful belgian quarter in Cologne

private use of company mobile phone and laptop

Language training



If you’re a positive monster who’s hungry to drive personal and professional growth, get in touch now. It could be the best thing that happened to both of us.