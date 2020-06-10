Senior Accountant/Bilanzbuchhalter (m/f/d) bei GRID Esports GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

GRID eSports GmbH has developed a data ecosystem that was specially developed for the esports industry. The GRID platform was developed for game operators, teams and leagues in order to use official databases via both B2B and fan-oriented channels by using special technological approaches to build Esports data processing systems in real time.

We're looking for a senior accountant who is able to work independently, someone who enjoys having a broad set of tasks with a high level of responsibility.





Responsibilities include

Bookkeeping Pre-accounting of all documents Transcribing all information within Datev Online First point of contact for external tax consultants Future task: responsible for monthly financial statements (HGB)



Cash management / banking Manage both German and Polish bank accounts Responsible for paying all invoices (including freelancers) Monitor bank transfers Primary contact to banks



Payroll accounting Check and review all relevant documents Work closely with external payroll accountant and HR department



Travel expenses Manage international travel expenses primarily for the management team



Invoice customers Responsible for invoicing in coordination with the sales department Future: communicate with company's tournament operators regarding billing



Internal accounting and controlling Maintain internal controlling systems and reports Work closely with the CFO



Communicate with tax authorities, primarily in Germany but occasionally abroad In coordination with external tax accountant







Job Requirements

Relevant commercial training (abgeschlossene kaufmännische Ausbildung)

Certified accountant (Bilanzbuchhalter)

Past work experience in bookkeeping

Experienced in accounting software (Datev Online)

Excellent skills in Excel / Google sheets

Proficiency in German and English language

Self-starter, pragmatic, great communication skills

Affinity to e-sports is not necessarily, but appreciated

Independent, pragmatic, resourceful, resilient





