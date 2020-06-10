Senior Accountant/Bilanzbuchhalter (m/f/d) bei GRID Esports GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Senior Accountant/Bilanzbuchhalter (m/f/d)
GRID Esports GmbH
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Manager/in ohne Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020
About us
GRID eSports GmbH has developed a data ecosystem that was specially developed for the esports industry. The GRID platform was developed for game operators, teams and leagues in order to use official databases via both B2B and fan-oriented channels by using special technological approaches to build Esports data processing systems in real time.
We're looking for a senior accountant who is able to work independently, someone who enjoys having a broad set of tasks with a high level of responsibility.
Responsibilities include
- Bookkeeping
- Pre-accounting of all documents
- Transcribing all information within Datev Online
- First point of contact for external tax consultants
- Future task: responsible for monthly financial statements (HGB)
- Cash management / banking
- Manage both German and Polish bank accounts
- Responsible for paying all invoices (including freelancers)
- Monitor bank transfers
- Primary contact to banks
- Payroll accounting
- Check and review all relevant documents
- Work closely with external payroll accountant and HR department
- Travel expenses
- Manage international travel expenses primarily for the management team
- Invoice customers
- Responsible for invoicing in coordination with the sales department
- Future: communicate with company's tournament operators regarding billing
- Internal accounting and controlling
- Maintain internal controlling systems and reports
- Work closely with the CFO
- Communicate with tax authorities, primarily in Germany but occasionally abroad
- In coordination with external tax accountant
Job Requirements
- Relevant commercial training (abgeschlossene kaufmännische Ausbildung)
- Certified accountant (Bilanzbuchhalter)
- Past work experience in bookkeeping
- Experienced in accounting software (Datev Online)
- Excellent skills in Excel / Google sheets
- Proficiency in German and English language
- Self-starter, pragmatic, great communication skills
- Affinity to e-sports is not necessarily, but appreciated
- Independent, pragmatic, resourceful, resilient
What we offer
- A great corporate culture, shaped by our international team who have the mindset that everyone is welcome and all contributions are encouraged
- Belonging to something new in an expanding niche in which you can improve your professional development goals
- Flexible work schedule that respects your health and your private life
- The freedom to work independently
- Soft drinks & fresh fruit at your disposal
- Work in a modern open workplace directly opposite Mauerpark which is easily accessible by public transport
