Entrepreneur in Residence (m/f/d) bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Your Tasks

You scale an existing business unit for one of our key markets. That means, you develop and implement effective and highly scalable processes and build an excellent team

You identify new business opportunities and bring our existing start-up to the next level

You are a true entrepreneur and are able to find the right balance between maintaining structured processes and making sure projects are executed in a swift manner

You conduct thorough competitor and market analyses to identify different segments and trends for data-driven decisions

You are the main point of contact for internal and external stakeholders

You build and manage relationships with key stakeholders and business partners

You implement results driven initiatives in order to grow the business

You have full profit & loss responsibility





Your Profile

You have an entrepreneurial mindset, studied at a top university and have work experience in a top-tier consulting firm, investment banking, and/or successful start-up

You are keen on working in a fast moving/high-performance environment

You have an analytical and structured way of working, logical thinking skills and you are able to obtain solutions quickly/in a fast manner while working independently

You have a proven track record of getting things done.You use your hands-on mentality as an asset to prioritize tasks effectively.

You are highly energetic, self-motivated and results-driven.

Mission-driven person who is ready to overcome challenges of all kinds on the way to success

(Ideally) fluent in both English and German





What we offer

A workplace run on trust, empowerment and feedback with a positive and inspiring working atmosphere where your ideas are heard and can become reality

Mentoring and personal development opportunities and an international team of experts

We offer you a chance to take responsibility from day one and to make a true difference in building a new market leader

Free drinks, fruits and cereals and office parties





About Helpling

Helpling ist Europas führender Marktplatz für haushaltsnahe Dienstleistungen, mit dem Sitz im Herzen Berlins. Unsere Vision ist es, haushaltsnahe Dienstleistungen so einfach und transparent wie möglich zugänglich zu machen. Zeitintensives Suchen nach einer Reinigungskraft gehört von nun an der Vergangenheit an: Kunden können über die Website oder App in weniger als 60 Sekunden eine geprüfte und versicherte Reinigungskraft buchen. Darüber hinaus vermittelt Helpling über Partnerunternehmen weitere haushaltsnahe Dienstleistungen, wie z. B. professionelle Fensterreinigung, Möbelaufbau oder Malerarbeiten.Gegründet wurde Helpling im Januar 2014 von Benedikt Franke und Philip Huffmann. Zu unseren Investoren gehören mitunter Internet-Pioniere wie Rocket Internet, Mangrove Capital und Lakestar. Helpling ist in 10 Ländern vertreten: Australien, Deutschland, Frankreich, Schweiz, Großbritannien, Irland, Italien, Niederlande, Singapur und in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten (VAE).