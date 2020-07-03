Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

For our Global Marketing Team based in our Berlin Headquarter we are currently looking for a

Marketing Manager B2B (m/f/d)

Your Responsibilities

Leading and contributing to all projects that drive revenue growth for our B2B brand

Overseeing marketing lead generation, content curation/creation and sales collateral

Developing and executing marketing plans that may include PPC, email campaigns, participation in industry conferences and events, webinars, and website updates

Performing ongoing tracking and reporting on B2B marketing initiatives

Leading and ensuring the consistency in the messaging, branding, content and look-and-feel of all internal and external communications and marketing materials

Working across functions and interacting with clients, vendors and senior leaders from Product, BI and Operations

Your Profile

You have 2+ years of management consulting experience or have gained 3+ years experience in a similar B2B marketing role

You have a proven track record managing marketing pipeline generation, including managing campaigns from concept to ROI analysis

You possess strong analytical skills; including experience reviewing performance results and making recommendations for future actions

Your organizational and project management skills are exceptional and your ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines, and strong attention to detail are outstanding

You feel very comfortable with continuously changing opportunities and priorities

You speak German on a native level and you are fluent in English

What we offer

A workplace run on trust, empowerment and feedback with a positive and inspiring working atmosphere where your ideas are heard and can become reality

Mentoring and personal development opportunities and an international team of experts

We offer you a chance to take responsibility and to make a true difference in building a great company

Family friendly environment & Competitive Compensation Package

Flexible HomeOffice Policy

Free drinks, fruits and cereals, office parties, team events, BBQs, kicker & table tennis are only some of the things we enjoy at Helpling

Become a part of Helpling’s mission and send us your convincing application (resume, cover letter, references and certificates) including your availability and salary expectations.