Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B
Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020
For our Global Marketing Team based in our Berlin Headquarter we are currently looking for a
Marketing Manager B2B (m/f/d)
Your Responsibilities
- Leading and contributing to all projects that drive revenue growth for our B2B brand
- Overseeing marketing lead generation, content curation/creation and sales collateral
- Developing and executing marketing plans that may include PPC, email campaigns, participation in industry conferences and events, webinars, and website updates
- Performing ongoing tracking and reporting on B2B marketing initiatives
- Leading and ensuring the consistency in the messaging, branding, content and look-and-feel of all internal and external communications and marketing materials
- Working across functions and interacting with clients, vendors and senior leaders from Product, BI and Operations
Your Profile
- You have 2+ years of management consulting experience or have gained 3+ years experience in a similar B2B marketing role
- You have a proven track record managing marketing pipeline generation, including managing campaigns from concept to ROI analysis
- You possess strong analytical skills; including experience reviewing performance results and making recommendations for future actions
- Your organizational and project management skills are exceptional and your ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines, and strong attention to detail are outstanding
- You feel very comfortable with continuously changing opportunities and priorities
- You speak German on a native level and you are fluent in English
What we offer
- A workplace run on trust, empowerment and feedback with a positive and inspiring working atmosphere where your ideas are heard and can become reality
- Mentoring and personal development opportunities and an international team of experts
- We offer you a chance to take responsibility and to make a true difference in building a great company
- Family friendly environment & Competitive Compensation Package
- Flexible HomeOffice Policy
- Free drinks, fruits and cereals, office parties, team events, BBQs, kicker & table tennis are only some of the things we enjoy at Helpling
Become a part of Helpling’s mission and send us your convincing application (resume, cover letter, references and certificates) including your availability and salary expectations.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Katharina Prien
