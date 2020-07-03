Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

For our Global Marketing Team based in our Berlin Headquarter we are currently looking for a

Marketing Manager B2B (m/f/d)

Your Responsibilities

  • Leading and contributing to all projects that drive revenue growth for our B2B brand
  • Overseeing marketing lead generation, content curation/creation and sales collateral
  • Developing and executing marketing plans that may include PPC, email campaigns, participation in industry conferences and events, webinars, and website updates
  • Performing ongoing tracking and reporting on B2B marketing initiatives
  • Leading and ensuring the consistency in the messaging, branding, content and look-and-feel of all internal and external communications and marketing materials
  • Working across functions and interacting with clients, vendors and senior leaders from Product, BI and Operations

Your Profile

  • You have 2+ years of management consulting experience or have gained 3+ years experience in a similar B2B marketing role
  • You have a proven track record managing marketing pipeline generation, including managing campaigns from concept to ROI analysis
  • You possess strong analytical skills; including experience reviewing performance results and making recommendations for future actions
  • Your organizational and project management skills are exceptional and your ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines, and strong attention to detail are outstanding
  • You feel very comfortable with continuously changing opportunities and priorities
  • You speak German on a native level and you are fluent in English

What we offer

  • A workplace run on trust, empowerment and feedback with a positive and inspiring working atmosphere where your ideas are heard and can become reality
  • Mentoring and personal development opportunities and an international team of experts
  • We offer you a chance to take responsibility and to make a true difference in building a great company
  • Family friendly environment & Competitive Compensation Package
  • Flexible HomeOffice Policy
  • Free drinks, fruits and cereals, office parties, team events, BBQs, kicker & table tennis are only some of the things we enjoy at Helpling

Become a part of Helpling’s mission and send us your convincing application (resume, cover letter, references and certificates) including your availability and salary expectations.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Katharina Prien
https://www.helpling.de/careers
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
