Marketing Manager International Incubator (m/f/d) bei Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Marketing Manager International Incubator (m/f/d)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020
Henkel is for those who step up, do you?
At Henkel, you can make a difference and craft your career. That’s why you own your projects and take full responsibility from an early stage. Our unique brands in markets around the world open up countless opportunities to follow your convictions and explore new paths. If you have an entrepreneurial mindset that allows you to always think out of the box - take the chance and shape the digital future together with us.
Your role
- Develop and launch classical or digital brands and new business models in an agile and entrepreneurial environment, like working in a Start-Up
- Create new brand concepts and brands, owning and leading full process from concept phase to final product incl. go-to-market strategy, marketing mix and trade launch
- Craft digital and classical marketing activation, with focus on social media and influencer management including content creation
- Develop breakthrough innovation pipeline and business/brand strategies and lead entry into new categories and channels
- Establish direct to consumer business incl. performance Marketing
- Lead and manage multifunctional teams and different sets of agencies towards one common goal
- Understand and drive essential market and consumer insights and KPIs to ensure concepts are relevant, targeted and scalable
- Create relevant and effective communication strategies
- Fully embrace sustainability and digital first mindset in daily work
Your skills
- Bachelor or Master degree in Economics, digital Marketing or equivalent
- At least 5 years Marketing, Digital Marketing or e-commerce experience
- Experience in FMCG or luxury goods company (ideally multinational), digital/ecommerce company, start-up, direct to consumer driven company
- Direct-to-consumer business experience or/and Customer Life Cycle Management highly appreciated
- Proven brand and/or business builder with out of the box thinking and strong concept development skills
- Ideally experience in e-commerce or digital marketing / performance Marketing, eCRM
- Entrepreneurial spirit, ownership and strong leadership skills
- Passion for changing the game and pushing boundaries
- Good presentation skills (oral and written) and strong analytical skills
- Fluent English, German is a plus
Marketing Manager International Incubator (m/f/d)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
