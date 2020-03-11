(Senior) Business Development Manager - DACH (f/m/d) bei Holidu GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Get ready to dive into the world of vacation rentals and be responsible for finding and signing partners in exciting destinations!

Holidu is a travel & tech start-up building the world’s best search engine for vacation rentals. Our mission is to finally make finding and booking the perfect rental easy.





Your future team: Our team of six is composed of diverse nationalities, each of whom are responsible for different focus regions across Europe, USA, Australia, etc. We are a fun, passionate and very talented bunch. As part of this team you will have the freedom to work and make decisions independently, regarding how best to achieve your objectives. We work hard together towards our goals, but we also know how to enjoy time together outside of the office with bowling, BBQ and enjoying an occasional after work beer together.





Job location: Munich, Germany





Your role in our journey

Acquire new vacation rental partners for Holidu with a focus on the DACH market and work closely with our Connectivity team to integrate the properties on Holidu.

Build strong relationships with our current German-speaking partners and work closely with them to improve booking conversion and increase revenue.

Develop solutions and find technical improvement potential through deepening the relationship between Holidu and our partners.

Regular travel for business trips to visit our partners and to represent Holidu at conferences.





Your backpack is filled with

Degree in business, economics, tourism or related.

Deep work experience in business development, key account management, sales or consulting.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

Analytical mindset and detail-oriented, independent work attitude.

Knowledge of the DACH travel market helpful, but not essential.

Near native German skills, fluent English skills, any additional language is a plus.





Benefits in our adventure

Have an impact on the millions of people using our product every month.

Grow with responsibility from day 1 and through regular feedbacks.

Stay healthy and energized with free fruit, breakfast and coffee in the office.

Get in shape at the premium gym in our office building for a discounted rate.

Learn languages with meetings in English and subsidized German classes.

Connect and have fun with like-minded people at work and regular events.

Go travelling for 28 vacation days + 13 public holidays in Bavaria.





Ready for take-off?

Apply online on our career page! Your first travel contact will be Lisa from HR.





We champion diversity in every aspect of life. We encourage applications from all genders, corners of the world and individual backgrounds. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

