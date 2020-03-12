Customer Care Agent (m/f/d) PropTech Startup bei Home

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

At Home our mission is to make housing better for everyone. We're obsessed by creating a wow experience for our customers. We know that in order to get there, we need to build a strong personal connection with our customers based on passion and care.

As our next Customer Care Agent you will be our go-to problem solver with a knack for providing magical, win-win solutions helping both the customer and the business. You will be a central part of our Business Team as the first customer contact point and work alongside champs like Niko, Head of Operations.

You would be responsible for providing exceptional support for our customers whenever they get in touch with us. To provide solutions, you will also coordinate with Home's external partners such as technical property management companies. As a voice and face of Home, you will play a vital part in converting daily customer feedback into a rental experience that our users truly love.

At Home you will be challenged in an ambitious, dynamic organisation that values resourcefulness, care, open communication and learning. If you're a real people person who loves going the extra mile to help someone out, a great listener and a whiz kid at fast problem solving, hit the apply button below!







Responsibilities

Responding to tenant request, understanding their problem and proposing resourceful solutions. Oftentimes a little explanation already helps them a lot

Coordinating with external partners, such as technical property management companies to schedule and supervise necessary repairs

Coordinating with apartment owners, for example to explain the reasons for repairs

Participating in improvement projects based on your deep understanding of our customers

Maintaining a good relationship with our customers





Requirements

Excellent communication skills, your spelling and grammar should be exquisite in German, as well as comfortable spoken and written in English

Excellent time management and organisational skills

You spot and try to fix problems as they appear

Making customers happy makes you happy

You are excited to dive deep into residential real estate topics. Previous knowledge through your Bachelor studies or vocational training is a plus

Work experience as customer success agent, customer care agent or similar is a plus

Home HT Gmbh

Mulackstr 19

10119 Berlin