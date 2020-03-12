Customer Care Agent (m/f/d) PropTech Startup bei Home

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Customer Care Agent (m/f/d) PropTech Startup

Home
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Berufseinsteiger
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

At Home our mission is to make housing better for everyone. We're obsessed by creating a wow experience for our customers. We know that in order to get there, we need to build a strong personal connection with our customers based on passion and care.

As our next Customer Care Agent you will be our go-to problem solver with a knack for providing magical, win-win solutions helping both the customer and the business. You will be a central part of our Business Team as the first customer contact point and work alongside champs like Niko, Head of Operations.

You would be responsible for providing exceptional support for our customers whenever they get in touch with us. To provide solutions, you will also coordinate with Home's external partners such as technical property management companies. As a voice and face of Home, you will play a vital part in converting daily customer feedback into a rental experience that our users truly love.

At Home you will be challenged in an ambitious, dynamic organisation that values resourcefulness, care, open communication and learning. If you're a real people person who loves going the extra mile to help someone out, a great listener and a whiz kid at fast problem solving, hit the apply button below!


Responsibilities

  • Responding to tenant request, understanding their problem and proposing resourceful solutions. Oftentimes a little explanation already helps them a lot
  • Coordinating with external partners, such as technical property management companies to schedule and supervise necessary repairs
  • Coordinating with apartment owners, for example to explain the reasons for repairs
  • Participating in improvement projects based on your deep understanding of our customers
  • Maintaining a good relationship with our customers

Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills, your spelling and grammar should be exquisite in German, as well as comfortable spoken and written in English
  • Excellent time management and organisational skills
  • You spot and try to fix problems as they appear
  • Making customers happy makes you happy
  • You are excited to dive deep into residential real estate topics. Previous knowledge through your Bachelor studies or vocational training is a plus
  • Work experience as customer success agent, customer care agent or similar is a plus

Home HT Gmbh
Mulackstr 19
10119 Berlin

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Mia Wähälä
https://www.home.ht/careers/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Home
Customer Care Agent (m/f/d) PropTech Startup bei Home
Home
place

Berlin

Sellics Marketplace Analytics GmbH
Marketing Automation Manager (m/f/d) - Amazon SaaS bei Sellics Marketplace Analytics GmbH
Sellics Marketplace Analytics GmbH
place

Berlin

Personio GmbH
Sales Enablement Manager (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH
Personio GmbH
place

Munich

Eurowings Digital GmbH
E-Commerce Manager (m/f/d) - Onsite bei Eurowings Digital GmbH
Eurowings Digital GmbH
place

Cologne

bookingkit GmbH
Sales Manager (m/f/d) - B2B Italy bei bookingkit GmbH
bookingkit GmbH
place

Berlin

Online bewerben