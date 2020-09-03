AI Application Developer (Voice recognition) (m/f/d) bei ICE Gateway GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
AI Application Developer (Voice recognition) (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
We are looking for experienced IT developer with experience in one or more of these areas: Audio algorithms, voice recognition, AI, CNN or Machine learning
Who we are
ICE Gateway GmbH develops Edge-based SaaS services for secure IoT data collection and management.We develop applications based on edge computers in combination with an IoT infrastrcucture.
Task
We are developing Apps for Smart Phones, supported by local Edge computers, which help visually impaired people to use city services based on voice recognition. For this solution we need a motivated developer for AI tools for voice recognition in crowded environments supported by edge computers, Voice training tools and CNN algorithms on smart phones (Cognitive Neuronal Networks).
Experience
- 3+ years’ experience in job or at university
- Experienced in AI and/or Audio algorithms
- Experience on data analytics
- Solution oriented
- Self-driven
- Team player
- Very good in English and/or German
Berlin
