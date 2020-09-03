AI Application Developer (Voice recognition) (m/f/d) bei ICE Gateway GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We are looking for experienced IT developer with experience in one or more of these areas: Audio algorithms, voice recognition, AI, CNN or Machine learning







Who we are

ICE Gateway GmbH develops Edge-based SaaS services for secure IoT data collection and management.We develop applications based on edge computers in combination with an IoT infrastrcucture.





Task

We are developing Apps for Smart Phones, supported by local Edge computers, which help visually impaired people to use city services based on voice recognition. For this solution we need a motivated developer for AI tools for voice recognition in crowded environments supported by edge computers, Voice training tools and CNN algorithms on smart phones (Cognitive Neuronal Networks).





Experience