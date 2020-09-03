AI Application Developer (Voice recognition) (m/f/d) bei ICE Gateway GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
AI Application Developer (Voice recognition) (m/f/d)

ICE Gateway GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We are looking for experienced IT developer with experience in one or more of these areas: Audio algorithms, voice recognition, AI, CNN or Machine learning


    Who we are

    ICE Gateway GmbH develops Edge-based SaaS services for secure IoT data collection and management.We develop applications based on edge computers in combination with an IoT infrastrcucture.

    Task

    We are developing Apps for Smart Phones, supported by local Edge computers, which help visually impaired people to use city services based on voice recognition. For this solution we need a motivated developer for AI tools for voice recognition in crowded environments supported by edge computers, Voice training tools and CNN algorithms on smart phones (Cognitive Neuronal Networks).

    Experience

    • 3+ years’ experience in job or at university
    • Experienced in AI and/or Audio algorithms
    • Experience on data analytics
    • Solution oriented
    • Self-driven
    • Team player
    • Very good in English and/or German
    Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
    http://www.ice-gateway.com
    Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
