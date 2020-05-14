Senior International PR Manager (m/f/d) bei INVERS GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

We are INVERS. The first tech company in the shared mobility business globally. We developed the first system for automated carsharing in the world, even before the breakthrough of the Internet. How cool is that?!



With more than 25 years on the market, we have established ourselves as a reliable and sustainable partner for the mobility sector. Our technology enables 300+ mobility operators in over 50 countries worldwide, to launch and scale their mobility services within weeks, providing them with complete and reliable technical infrastructure.

We are making mobility shareable.

We at INVERS are looking for you to take on full responsibility for the strategy, collaboration, execution and measurement of PR & Media Relations Campaigns internationally, with the goal of building and enhancing a favorable image of INVERS internally within the company and with potential candidates, clients, potential customers, industry influencers and the public.







Your Mission



As the main PR contact both internally and externally, you will be in charge of:

Research and produce compelling content together with our PR agency and marketing team for various media outlets, interviews, press releases, speeches, and events

Creating and developing INVERS’s PR strategy internationally

Build long-term media relationships with all relevant stakeholders internationally, such as media people, industry analysts, etc.

Monitor corporate image frequently and ensure it is in compliance with the INVERS brand

Developing an acute understanding of the industry, competitor environment and our business

Keeping track of the industry news and trends and review online/print content in media announcements and media kits

Plan, budget, implement and manage public relations programs, events and initiatives

Develop and implement PR policies and procedures, and keep track of performance via determining PR KPIs





Your Profile



Minimum of 5 years experience as PR specialist/manager in a relevant industry or in a PR agency



You have a degree in PR, communications, journalism, english literature/linguistics or in a similar relevant field

Proficiency in English and German

Excellent communication skills (presentation, public speaking and editorial writing)

You're a people-person with strong partnership/relationship building skills



International experience is a big plus





What we offer

We are a diverse team and we are happy to see all applicants regardless of their gender, origin, sexual orientation, confession, age or disability.



Work with the inventor and the most successful provider of shared mobility technology!

High-growth tech business with lots of professional development opportunities

A chance to gather experience in the highly dynamic shared mobility market as well as our state-of-the-art technology portfolio

An energizing start-up atmosphere within an adult and successful company

Full responsibility for your role - from day one, develop your own ideas and make them work

Flexible working hours and modern offices in center of Cologne and Siegen (Netphen)

A stack of most modern technologies and working gadgets (also for personal use)

You can take a shared car from our pool for private usage

Lots of standard perks in the office like fresh fruits, soft drinks etc.

Have we peaked your interest? If so, we are looking forward to receiving your application. Please include your cover letter, CV, reference letters, certificates and any other relevant documents (ideally as one PDF file) as well as salary expectations and your desired starting date.



Your contact person for this opening is Verena Lang (Recruiter).